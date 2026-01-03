Governments have 'failed to protect our children' for too long, says Reform UK's head of policy, Zia Yusuf.

Reform UK would introduce mandatory “whole life” orders for child rapists, the party’s head of policy has said, pictured here on 26 Nov 2025. Picture: Alamy

By Poppy Jacobs

Zia Yusuf has said Reform would introduce mandatory “whole life” orders for child rapists, if elected.

The party’s head of policy said that their plans would mean offenders convicted of the crime would never become eligible for parole. Reform said its intention was for “mandatory minimums to apply to historic child sexual abuse to ensure that heinous historic crimes are also sentenced proportionally”. There were 677 convictions for rape of children under the age of 16 in 2024, according to Ministry of Justice data - figures relating to the number of convictions, rather than the number of people convicted. Under existing rules, life sentences can be given to child rapists at a judge’s discretion, with an offence range of six to 19 years for offences against children under 13. Read more: 'He effed around and found out' - Hegseth issues warning to all nations after Maduro capture Read more: Murderer at large after two prisoners abscond on New Year's Day

“For too long, Conservative and Labour governments have failed to protect our children," said Mr Yusuf. Picture: Getty

According to the Sentencing Council, there were 70 whole-life prisoners as of March 2025. Recent examples of those who have received the sentence include child serial killer Lucy Letby, Sarah Everard’s murderer Wayne Couzens, and terrorist Ali Harbi Ali, who murdered MP Sir David Amess. Reform said the policy had been “factored in” to its plans to free up prison capacity by deporting foreign criminals to their country of origin and building “Nightingale prisons”. Mr Yusuf said: “For too long, Conservative and Labour governments have failed to protect our children. “A Reform government will introduce mandatory minimum life sentences for those who rape children. It is shameful that this is not already the law.

Lucy Letby, pictured, is a recent example of a recipient of a life sentence. . Picture: PA