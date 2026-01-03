Reform UK pledges ‘whole life’ sentences for child rapists
Governments have 'failed to protect our children' for too long, says Reform UK's head of policy, Zia Yusuf.
Zia Yusuf has said Reform would introduce mandatory “whole life” orders for child rapists, if elected.
The party’s head of policy said that their plans would mean offenders convicted of the crime would never become eligible for parole.
Reform said its intention was for “mandatory minimums to apply to historic child sexual abuse to ensure that heinous historic crimes are also sentenced proportionally”.
There were 677 convictions for rape of children under the age of 16 in 2024, according to Ministry of Justice data - figures relating to the number of convictions, rather than the number of people convicted.
Under existing rules, life sentences can be given to child rapists at a judge’s discretion, with an offence range of six to 19 years for offences against children under 13.
According to the Sentencing Council, there were 70 whole-life prisoners as of March 2025.
Recent examples of those who have received the sentence include child serial killer Lucy Letby, Sarah Everard’s murderer Wayne Couzens, and terrorist Ali Harbi Ali, who murdered MP Sir David Amess.
Reform said the policy had been “factored in” to its plans to free up prison capacity by deporting foreign criminals to their country of origin and building “Nightingale prisons”.
Mr Yusuf said: “For too long, Conservative and Labour governments have failed to protect our children.
“A Reform government will introduce mandatory minimum life sentences for those who rape children. It is shameful that this is not already the law.
“It is a stain on our national conscience that grooming gangs were allowed to operate for years with impunity, and in many cases still do. Under Conservative governments, the average sentence for the rape of a child under 13 fell to as little as nine years.
“Some grooming gang child rapists have received sentences as low as four years. Under Labour, violent offenders are now being released early from prison.”
Whole life orders differ from standard life sentences, whereby a minimum term is served before parole.
They are given in cases where the crime was deemed so serious that the offender should never be released from prison.