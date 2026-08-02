Zia Yusuf, the party’s home affairs spokesman, said: 'Britain is being invaded' and they will respond by launching the 'largest military operation in the English Channel since World War Two'

Reform UK said it will respond by launching the largest military operation in the English Channel since World War Two. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

Reform UK wants to launch “the largest military operation in the English Channel since World War Two” to stop small boat arrivals from France.

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A Nigel Farage-led government would send the Royal Navy into the Channel to intercept all migrant boats there and return them to France or Belgium under a plan called “Operation Fortress”. The party says the plan is in line with international law and that it will both halt small boat arrivals and act as a humanitarian response. Zia Yusuf, the party’s home affairs spokesman, said: “Britain is being invaded. “Tory and Labour governments responded with a free ferry service and free hotels". Read More: 'The net is closing in' Farage urged to 'come clean' over 'secret deal' to return as Reform leader months before 2024 election Read More: Burnham vows to be 'relentless' in tackling small boat crossings - as nearly 2,000 enter UK since he became PM

Zia Yusuf, the party’s home affairs spokesman, said: “Britain is being invaded. Picture: Getty

“Reform UK will respond by launching the largest military operation in the English Channel since World War Two". “Nigel Farage will order His Majesty’s Royal Navy to ensure that not a single unauthorised vessel crossing the English Channel makes it to the shores of the United Kingdom". “Those who attempt it will be intercepted by our Armed Forces and returned to France.” He said the move would make the border “impenetrable” and that “nobody” will be able to make it to UK shores via small boat. The party said the situation in the North African Spanish enclave of Ceuta, where some 60,000 migrants breached the border to enter Spanish territory earlier this week, shows the “urgency” of Reform’s plan for the UK. Most of the migrants in Ceuta had walked back to neighbouring Morocco by Sunday.

Migrants rescued from water during English Channel crossing attempt in France. Picture: Getty