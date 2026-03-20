The general secretary of the National Education Union has expressed his concerns over what a Reform government would mean for education

The general secretary of the National Education Union has expressed his concerns over what a Reform government would mean for education . Picture: Getty

By Georgia Rowe

Reform UK would make education a hostile place for many children, a teaching union has warned, as leaders said divisive messaging on social media is appearing in classrooms.

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General secretary Daniel Kebede told reporters the NEU has real concern over what a Reform government would mean for education. “I do not think Suella Braverman would be a particularly positive force for education,” he said. “I think not only will they bring about hyper-austerity in public services, including education, they will make education a real hostile place for children who are LGBT, black, migrant, refugee. “And they run contrary as a political organisation to the views of our union and our profession more broadly.” Read more: Reform launches Scottish election campaign amid protests and controversy Read more: Reform MP says she wanted to wear tartan burqa in bizarre Scottish launch stunt

Daniel Kebede, General Secretary of the National Education Union. Picture: Getty

NEU leaders spoke to reporters ahead of the union’s annual conference in Brighton. Asked if he thought Reform was far-right, Mr Kebede told reporters conference decided last year it views Reform as “racist, far-right, or similar”. Delegates at the NEU’s conference last year called for the union’s political fund to be used to help campaign against Reform UK election candidates whose policies and campaigns were “racist”. Several motions due to be debated at the 2026 conference reference members’ concerns about the far-right. One calls for the union to reaffirm opposition to all forms of racism, fascism and far-right extremism, and to produce literature making the case against the far-right.

Nigel Farage and Suella Braverman Hold Campaign Rally On The Isle of Wight. Picture: Getty

Mr Kebede added that Reform and leader Nigel Farage are very good at pushing “divisive messages” across social media platforms. “Children and young people are picking up on that very much and that is certainly playing into the classroom,” he said. “We’ve seen rising incidents of racism and other forms of discrimination in schools, and that’s primarily due to a toxic environment created by those in power.” Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL) general secretary Pepe Di’Iasio warned at the union’s own annual conference that students and their families are living in fear of racial harassment or violence as he raised concerns about how some politicians talk about immigration. Green Party leader Zack Polanski will address the NEU’s annual conference on its first day. The Green Party and Mr Polanski currently align very closely with the education policies of the NEU, Mr Kebede said.

Kebede reported rising incidents of racism and other forms of discrimination in schools. Picture: Getty