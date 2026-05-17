Reform UK home affairs spokesperson Zia Yusuf appeared to threaten civil servants with the sack should they stand in the way of a Reform government. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

Reform UK's home affairs spokesperson Zia Yusuf has appeared to threaten civil servants with the sack if they stand in th party's way should they get into government.

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The claim was made on X in which Mr Yusuf was responding to a news headline which reported Whitehall officials could be set to strike if Reform get into power. He wrote: "Good luck to them. Our legislation will mean they’ll lose their jobs and their employer pensions if they do this. "And save the taxpayer huge sums in redundancy pay! Everyone wins!" Read more: Reform UK tried to get Tyson Fury to run as candidate in local elections Read more: Streeting lays down challenge to replace Starmer while calling for Britain to rejoin EU - as Burnham outlines leadership plan

Mr Zia Yusuf and Reform UK leader Nigel Farage. Picture: Alamy

Mr Yusuf was reacting to a Mail Online report which detailed that the largest trade union for civil servants, the PCS, which has 170,000 members will vote this week on a motion calling for an "industrial defence strategy", to sabotage a Nigel Farage administration. The motion states workers were ready to strike with minimal notice in the event of a Reform government. The motion being debated at the annual conference of the Public and Commercial Services Union (PCS) suggests that Mr Farage would be embroiled in an all-out war with Whitehall if he becomes Prime Minister. It also states that "a Reform UK government would represent an existential threat to the job security, pay, and professional integrity of every PCS member". It will also include the "launching of a targeted recruitment drive in departments most at risk of slashing, ensuring we have the mandate for sustained industrial action". The Mail reported that delegates at the annual conference of the National Education Union (NEU) called for the trade union movement to "throw its full weight behind stopping a Reform UK government".