Reform MP Sarah Pochin has told LBC there are many more "shy Reformers" out there than pollsters think. Picture: Getty

By Frankie Elliott

Reform MP Sarah Pochin has told LBC there are many more "shy Reformers" out there than pollsters think - and says she has "no sympathy" for Angela Rayner after her tax storm.

One of the party’s four MPs has insisted that the fact that the ousted deputy PM is a woman is “irrelevant” and it seems she had some "shady dealings". Speaking just hours after the Deputy PM was forced to quit after admitting to underpaying stamp duty on her new home, Ms Pochin insisted that politicians "need to live by the highest standards" and the "optics look really bad for - she absolutely had to go". Sir Keir Starmer has today conducted a full reshuffle of his top Cabinet team, after Ms Rayner was fired to step down as deputy leader and Housing Secretary. At the Reform party’s annual gathering in Birmingham, Ms Pochin insisted that there are many more "Shy Reformers" out there than even the pollsters know about. Insiders think that they could be under-estimating the true Reform support by a few percentage points, despite topping around a hundred polls in a row in the last few months.

Angela Rayner’s resignation has sparked a major reshuffle at Number 10. Picture: Getty

Read more: 'Hypocrite' Angela Rayner quits government over stamp duty storm Read more: Angela Rayner had no choice but to go - but now puts the Labour Party on a fast track to an early civil war Many polls have Mr Farage’s outlet on around 30 per cent, but Ms Pochin told LBC: "I know there are lots and lots of people that were closet reformers that are now coming out loud and proud, let's put it that way, because we are on a wave of energy and momentum. “And do you know what? People are waking up, smelling the coffee, realising that Reform will be the next government and they want to be a part of it. "People like myself I think give them the confidence to actually to say, you know, it's okay. I've had a lot of friends that really have never taught politics before, are suddenly telling me, you know, keep going, we're right behind you." Reform’s DOGE and waste chief, Zia Yousaf, today set out Reform’s plans for what a future government would look like - including hiring people who were not MPs. He said he wants a government of “galactic talent” including from the world of business and the House of Lords. Ms Pochin, who was formerly a magistrate, said she’d love the job as Justice Secretary - if she got the chance.

Mr Farage said today he thinks that there will be another general election by 2027 - two years earlier than planned. Picture: Getty