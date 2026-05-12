Immigration and leasehold reforms expected in King’s Speech outlining priorities for government as Starmer battles on
More than 35 Bills are expected to be unveiled, including one to give the Government powers to renationalise British Steel.
The Government will aim to “restore hope” in the King’s Speech on Wednesday as Sir Keir Starmer faces a battle to save his job as Prime Minister.
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Policies on immigration, green energy and reforms to special educational needs and disabilities (Send) schooling will be part of the King’s Speech, which will lay out the Government’s legislative priorities for the next Parliamentary session.
The speech, which will be read by the King in the House of Lords before MPs and peers, will also include new laws to make it easier to take action against state-backed groups, such as the proscription of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps.
It follows attacks on the Jewish community in London in recent months.
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On immigration, legislation is expected on restricting the use of Article 8 of the European Convention of Human Rights, an element that guarantees the right to respect for private and family life, which some migrants who do not qualify for a visa or asylum rely on.
New laws could be mentioned that would deny appeal rights to more people and establish an independent appeal body to hear claims currently considered by judges.
Leasehold reforms are expected to be in the speech as the Government said it wants to “give people more control over how they live in their own homes”.
The Government said the package of policies would amount to an “ambitious programme to break with the status quo”.
More than 35 Bills are expected to be unveiled, including one to give the Government powers to renationalise British Steel.
The move was announced by the Prime Minister in his latest “reset” speech on Monday, after Labour lost more than 1,400 councillors in the local elections last week.
Sir Keir has since faced pressure to resign or set out a timetable to elect a new Prime Minister.
Four ministers resigned from his Government on Tuesday, as Labour descended into chaos over his leadership. More than 80 MPs have backed his departure, while a letter signed by 100 of their party colleagues have urged him to stay.
The Prime Minister said: “The British people expect the Government to get on with the job of changing our country for the better.
“Cutting the cost of living, bringing down hospital waiting lists and keeping our country safe in an increasingly dangerous world.
“Britain stands at a pivotal moment: to press ahead with a plan to build a stronger, fairer country, or turn back to the chaos and instability of the past.
“My Government will deliver on the promise of change for the British people.”