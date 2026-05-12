More than 35 Bills are expected to be unveiled, including one to give the Government powers to renationalise British Steel.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and King Charles. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

The Government will aim to “restore hope” in the King’s Speech on Wednesday as Sir Keir Starmer faces a battle to save his job as Prime Minister.

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Policies on immigration, green energy and reforms to special educational needs and disabilities (Send) schooling will be part of the King’s Speech, which will lay out the Government’s legislative priorities for the next Parliamentary session. The speech, which will be read by the King in the House of Lords before MPs and peers, will also include new laws to make it easier to take action against state-backed groups, such as the proscription of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps. It follows attacks on the Jewish community in London in recent months. Read more: US ambassador admits 'frequent turnover' of PMs 'a problem' for Washington - and reveals he’d be 'sad' to see Starmer go Read more: Starmer breaks cover as PM's future hangs in the balance

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer giving a speech at the Coin Street Neighbourhood Centre in Waterloo, London, as he sets out the next steps he is taking in his plan to build a stronger, fairer Britain. Picture: Alamy

On immigration, legislation is expected on restricting the use of Article 8 of the European Convention of Human Rights, an element that guarantees the right to respect for private and family life, which some migrants who do not qualify for a visa or asylum rely on. New laws could be mentioned that would deny appeal rights to more people and establish an independent appeal body to hear claims currently considered by judges. Leasehold reforms are expected to be in the speech as the Government said it wants to “give people more control over how they live in their own homes”. The Government said the package of policies would amount to an “ambitious programme to break with the status quo”. More than 35 Bills are expected to be unveiled, including one to give the Government powers to renationalise British Steel. The move was announced by the Prime Minister in his latest “reset” speech on Monday, after Labour lost more than 1,400 councillors in the local elections last week. Sir Keir has since faced pressure to resign or set out a timetable to elect a new Prime Minister.