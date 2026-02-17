Suella Braverman has vowed to deliver a "patriotic and balanced curriculum" as she was unveiled as Reform's 'shadow' education secretary.

Mrs Braverman is expected to outline what a “patriotic” curriculum would look like under Reform in a future speech.

“And it’s why a Reform government will bring an end to the transgender chaos in the classroom. Social and gender transitioning will be absolutely banned in all schools - no ifs, no buts. Meanwhile, too many of our universities are failing our young people.”

Mrs Braverman said: “A Reform government will deliver a patriotic, balanced curriculum which fosters a love of this great country.

She also vowed to end “transgender chaos in the classroom” by banning gender transitioning and repealing the Equality Act.

Declaring a war on woke ideology, Mrs Braverman, who defected from the Conservatives last month , hit out at the education system for encouraging children to view Britain "with shame rather than pride."

Read More: Nigel Farage unveils Reform's top team - including Robert Jenrick as 'Shadow Chancellor"

Read More: London ‘not safe’, claims Reform UK’s Nadhim Zahawi after he’s 'forced to cross street from man who hadn't slept'

Read More: Rupert Lowe launches new political party following Reform suspension

Reform UK would "repeal the Equality Act" on day one if it wins the next election, saying: "Why does no one in this Government seem to care that it's white working-class boys who have the worst educational outcomes in our country today?

"Do you know what a Reform government will do? Well, on day one, we will get rid of the equalities department, we will scrap the equalities minister.

"And we will repeal the Equality Act, because we are going to work to build a country defined by meritocracy not tokenism, personal responsibility not victimhood, excellence not mediocrity, and unity not division."

At a press conference on Tuesday, Nigel Farage also unveiled Robert Jenrick as his 'shadow' chancellor, Zia Yusuf as the 'shadow' home secretary and Richard Tice, his deputy, as the 'shadow' business secretary.

Reform is calling the titles “shadow” roles despite the fact that, strictly, such terminology is used by the official Opposition, currently the Conservative Party.

Mr Farage has claimed that while the Conservative Party has more MPs in Westminster, Reform's numbers in parliament are growing, and the party has consistently led in polling.

"Given that our average lead is between nine and 10 per cent in the country, we are the voice of opposition to this government," Mr Farage said at a press conference on Tuesday morning.

"It is time for the party to take the next step," he added.

Mr Farage noted the party has faced criticism for being a "one man band", to which he said was better than being a "no man band". He said it is time to broaden the party and put people in shadow positions.