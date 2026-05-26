Mr Yusuf said his colleague's comments were "not Reform policy"

Reform UK Home Affairs spokesperson, Zia Yusuf, has criticised comments made in an interview given by Robert Jenrick over the party's immigration stance. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

Reform UK's home affairs spokesperson Zia Yusuf has hit out at colleague Robert Jenrick over the party's flagship "mass deportation" policy for foreign nationals.

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Mr Yusuf took to social media to criticise an interview Mr Jenrick had given over the weekend in which the former Conservative insisted that foreign nationals living in social housing would not be deported. Hitting bach, Mr Yusuf said: "Robert’s answer is not Reform policy. "As the person responsible for our deportation plan I want ensure people know where we stand: If a foreign national lives in social housing at taxpayer expense, they automatically fail our economic test and will be deported." Read more: Farage 'ordered to apologise' after Reform UK 'gate-crashes Burnham's community tea party' in Makerfield Read more: Reform's Zia Yusuf threatens to sack civil servants and strip them of pensions if they 'sabotage' any future Reform government

Robert’s answer is not Reform policy.



As the person responsible for our deportation plan I want ensure people know where we stand:



If a foreign national lives in social housing at taxpayer expense, they automatically fail our economic test and will be deported. https://t.co/g7S7SmoDrJ — Zia Yusuf (@ZiaYusufUK) May 26, 2026

In the interview, Mr Jenrick, who was appointed as Reform's "shadow chancellor" following his defection to the party earlier this year, said that living in social housing was "not exclusively" a reason to deport. He told Sky News: "In some cases, because what we're saying is that we're going to abolish ILR [indefinite leave to remain visa status] and make a much longer path to British citizenship. "Our policy [is] you will have to keep applying. If you’ve got a job and if you meet the criteria and you can work your way to being a British citizen." But pressed on whether it's Reform policy to deport someone who is legally resident but lives in social housing, Mr Jenrick said: "Well not exclusively. "If they fail to meet our criteria, because they're not in work, or they're not working in as many hours, not earning enough money, then they won't be able to renew their work visa, because ILR won't exist, and they'll be asked to leave."

Mr Jenrick had said that foreign nationals living in social housing would not be deported. Picture: Alamy