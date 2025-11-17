For a refugee, the main goal is to find safety and an opportunity to build a new life to make up for the one she has lost.

She never wants to be uprooted again, and her children's future is crucial.

This is why many refugees have crossed out Denmark on their list or even left after being granted asylum. Despite free education, health care and day care combined with good job options, many refugees have chosen countries with none of this in return for a better chance to achieve permanent stay and citizenship.

If the UK wants to reduce new arrivals, it might be efficient on a short distance to make permits temporary and push access to British citizenship into a remote future. But it comes at a very high cost in the long term.

In Denmark, integration has been very successful, despite most politicians constantly talking about it as a failure and shaming Muslims in particular. A combination of demands and offers to newcomers has proven to be efficient.

The result is that a vast majority of refugees do learn our difficult language, find jobs, pursue education and adjust to Danish culture and norms. They contribute to Danish society, where we are in desperate demand of labour and young people, as well as to our culture. But this process requires time and motivation.

Since the “paradigm shift” on asylum was introduced in two steps in 2015 and 2019, shifting focus from integration to return and making access to permanent stay and citizenship impossible for many, we have seen huge changes in the mental well-being and attitude among refugees and other citizens in Denmark from so-called non-Western countries, including children.

They now live in constant stress and fear of losing their permits, and they feel like they are not welcome and will never be accepted in society, regardless of their efforts. Imagine being born in a country and, when you reach adulthood, still on a temporary permit.

If you respect international law, it is rarely possible to revoke asylum permits, as conflicts and dictatorships are unfortunately very long-lasting in general. And after 10 years, the attachment to the host country is very strong, especially for children. Last year, Denmark revoked 48 permits in total, while granting new permits to 1621 new refugees and their family members. So, the constant stress is unfounded.

The Danish government prides itself on returning more rejected applicants, which is simply not true. The majority of the rejected disappear from the horrible return camps, which only means they end up in other European countries.

Making permits temporary at first only makes sense if the requirements and waiting periods to obtain a permanent stay are fair and within reach for anyone who makes an effort. Then it can work as a tool for better integration and participation in society.

But creating barriers that are impossible to overcome and a hostile approach to newcomers and minorities will backfire on any country.

Michala Clante Bendixen is founder and head of Refugees Welcome Denmark.

LBC Opinion provides a platform for diverse opinions on current affairs and matters of public interest.

The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official LBC position.

To contact us email opinion@lbc.co.uk