Reggae legend Jimmy Cliff dies aged 81 after seizure and pneumonia
Reggae music legend Jimmy Cliff has died at the age of 81.
The star behind hits You Can Get It If You Really Want, and Wonderful World, Beautiful People, died after a seizure, his family said.
Cliff's wife, Latifa Chambers, announced his death via a statement on the star's Instagram.
"It's with profound sadness that I share that my husband, Jimmy Cliff, has crossed over due to a seizure followed by pneumonia," she wrote.
"I am thankful for his family, friends, fellow artists and coworkers who have shared his journey with him.
"To all his fans around the world, please know that your support was his strength throughout his whole career.
"Jimmy, my darling, may you rest in peace. I will follow your wishes."
Her message was signed by their children, Lilty and Aken.
Cliff, whose birth name was James Chambers, brought reggae music to audiences worldwide.
His first chart success in Jamaica was with Hurricane Hattie. His album Wonderful World, Beautiful People was an international hit as well as the record that prompted Paul Simon to bring reggae into his work.
Jamaica’s Prime Minister Andrew Holness posted online: “Today, Jamaica pauses to honour the life of the Honourable Jimmy Cliff, OM, a true cultural giant whose music carried the heart of our nation to the world.
“Through timeless songs like Many Rivers to Cross, The Harder They Come, You Can Get It If You Really Want, and Sitting in Limbo, Jimmy Cliff told our story with honesty and soul.
“His music lifted people through hard times, inspired generations, and helped to shape the global respect that Jamaican culture enjoys today.
“We give thanks for his life, his contribution, and the pride he brought to Jamaica.
“I extend heartfelt condolences to his family, loved ones, and to every Jamaican, I know we feel this loss deeply.
“Walk good, Jimmy Cliff. Your legacy lives on in every corner of our island and in the hearts of the Jamaican people.”