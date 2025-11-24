Reggae legend Jimmy Cliff has died. Picture: Getty

By Asher McShane

Reggae music legend Jimmy Cliff has died at the age of 81.

The star behind hits You Can Get It If You Really Want, and Wonderful World, Beautiful People, died after a seizure, his family said. Cliff's wife, Latifa Chambers, announced his death via a statement on the star's Instagram.

"It's with profound sadness that I share that my husband, Jimmy Cliff, has crossed over due to a seizure followed by pneumonia," she wrote. "I am thankful for his family, friends, fellow artists and coworkers who have shared his journey with him. "To all his fans around the world, please know that your support was his strength throughout his whole career. "Jimmy, my darling, may you rest in peace. I will follow your wishes." Her message was signed by their children, Lilty and Aken.

Jimmy Cliff performs at the Agora Ballroom on November 14, 1980. Picture: Alamy