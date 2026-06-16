The US President was speaking at the G7 summit

US President Donald Trump spoke at the G7 summit in France. Picture: Getty

By Jacob Paul

Donald Trump has said he doesn’t believe in Iranian regime change but warned “all hell will rain down” if it breaks a newly agreed peace deal.

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Speaking at the G7 summit in Evian-les-Bains, France, the US President said his Tehran counterparts were “nice” to work with after reaching an agreement to end its five-month war in the Middle East. “I never cared about regime change. It’s never important,” he said as he spoke alongside the Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Than. Mr Trump added: “And we’re dealing with people that I think are very rational people. “They were nice to deal with. They were strong people, smart people. I think actually they’re smarter than the first and second group, but they’re not radicalized and they’re, you know, looking to help their country.” He also reflected on his deal and the US’ purported achievements in the conflict. "The only thing that really matters to me is Iran will never have a nuclear weapon, and it [the deal] says it loud and clear," he said about his framework to end the war. Read more: US-Iran deal promises end to war but how it will work remains unclear Read more: Iran to get $300bn if it gives up nuclear fuel, JD Vance suggests ahead of deal signing

"They're not going to develop it. They're not gonna buy it. They're not going to do anything with it. And if they do, they suffer unbelievable consequences," he said. But Mr Trump warned that "all hell will rain down on them" if Iran ever acquired a nuclear weapon, saying this is why he pressed to include a clause banning the regime from buying weapons in the deal. The president said this motivated him to start the war, saying: "That's the reason I got in and that's the reason I agreed to sign." He also hit out at reports that the deal would require the US to invest money in Iran, slamming them as "ridiculous". "We are not investing any money, we have no obligation to invest any money in Iran," Mr Trump said. He later added: "We have the right to it if we want but we're not investing any money."

Prime Minister Keir Starmer spoke to reporters at the G7. Picture: Getty

It comes after Iranian media reported that the deal included a clause requiring the US to offer $300bn reconstruction plans for the country. The deal is the most significant step yet to resolve the conflict, which has killed at least 7,000 people, mostly in Iran and Lebanon, and upended global energy markets. It has also been hailed as a breakthrough as Iran agreed to lift its blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, which has been in place since the start of the war. Speaking at the G7 on Tuesday, Prime Minister Keir Starmer said the UK “will play a part” in reopening the water as he congratulated Mr Trump for reaching a deal. “Let me first say how much we welcome the deal that President Trump has been able to get in this situation, congratulate him and the mediators on the work that they have done, because this is a really important breakthrough.” He added: “At the G7 here we’ve been discussing the details of that deal and how we get the Strait of Hormuz open as quickly as possible,” he said.

Israel has still been attacking Lebanon despite the peace deal in Iran. Picture: Getty