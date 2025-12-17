Romy Reiner made the grim discovery after a massage therapist couldn't access the home

Romy Reiner, Rob Reiner and wife Michele Singer Reiner. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

Rob Reiner's traumatised daughter Romy ran out of her parents' Hollywood mansion after discovering her father's body.

Romy Reiner was called upon to gain access to the home by a massage therapist who turned up for a scheduled appointment but couldn't get in. Ms Reiner, 28, who lives across the road from the $13.5million home, then made the grim discovery shortly after 2pm on Sunday. She fled the home without realising her mother Michele Singer Reiner was also dead in the address. Read more: The unusual three questions Nick Reiner asked A-listers at Conan O'Brien's party - hours before allegedly killing parents Read more: Who is Nick Reiner? Son of director Rob Reiner arrested in murder probe

Nick Reiner has been charged with murder following the deaths. Picture: Getty

She was later informed of her mother's death by paramedics who were called to the scene, according to the New York Times. The couple's son Nick Reiner was arrested after reportedly been turned in by his sister, who said a "family member should be a suspect because they are dangerous." The LA district attorney confirmed he has been been charged with two counts of first-degree murder, which carry a maximum sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole, or the death penalty, and is due to appear in court on Wednesday. Photos of his arrest show him being pushed in front of a squad car as he was apprehended by LAPD's robbery homicide division and US Marshals. He had allegedly checked into the Pierside Santa Monica hotel at 4am, where staff reportedly discovered a shower “full of blood”, a trail leading off of his bed, and the window covered up by bedsheets. A motive for the deaths remains unclear as authorities announced on Tuesday that there was no indication that Nick was under the influence of any drugs at the time.

Pictures show officers surrounding Nick Reiner as he was brought to the ground. Picture: LAPD

He has since been placed on suicide watch at the Twin Towers Correctional Facility, where he is being held without bail, the Daily Mail reports. Nick was allegedly disruptive at a party hosted by comedian Conan O'Brien the night before the deaths. His behaviour reportedly made guests uncomfortable with sources telling NBC News that he interrupted a conversation actor and filmaker Bill Hader was having with two people, before storming off. Los Angeles Police Department's (LAPD) Robbery Homicide Division (RHD) said in a statement: "As a result of the initial investigation, it was determined that the Reiners were the victims of homicide. "The investigation further revealed that Nick Reiner, the 32-year-old son of Robert and Michele Reiner, was responsible for their deaths. Nick Reiner was located and arrested at approximately 9:15 p.m."

The home of Rob Reiner and wife Michele where they were allegedly murdered by son Nick. Picture: Alamy