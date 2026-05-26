The Rejoin EU Party has selected barrister Peter Ward as its candidate for the 2026 Makerfield by-election.

His name is the latest to be added to the candidate list for the Greater Manchester vote, which has been called after the Labour MP Josh Simons said he would be standing down.

The region's mayor Andy Burnham is set to stand for Labour but is facing challenges from all major parties, with Rejoin EU being the latest to announce a runner.

Rejoin EU founded in 2020 and has advocated for the return of Britain to the European Union. As of May 2026, the party has one elected representative on a parish council.

The Makerfield by-election will be on June 18.