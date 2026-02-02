One in five Britons have ended or would consider ending a romantic or platonic relationship because of salary differences.

The average wage gap between friends and partners has reached £32,000, according to the survey for Nationwide.

However, more than one in six Britons (17 per cent) say they feel uncomfortable talking about money, with 19 per cent saying they have experienced clashing attitudes towards spending and saving and 18 per cent have felt the pressure of a partner relying on them financially.

Half of people (50 per cent) believe that money is too private to discuss, and 23 per cent avoid such conversations out of fear of judgment and criticism.

More than one in 10 (12 per cent) say they worry conversations about money could result in conflict.

In order to cope with financial tensions and avoid conversations, 10 per cent say they have had to cancel plans or delay major money decisions and 7 per cent say they have lied about their income.

