Two relationship experts give LBC contrasting opinions on whether Winter Olympian Sturla Holm Laegreid was right to apologise on TV, or if his viral confession was 'too much, too soon'

Sturla Holm Laegreid made a tearful confession on air after winning bronze. Picture: Alamy

By William Mata

Norwegian athlete Sturla Holm Laegreid won bronze at the Winter Olympics but says he lost gold with the breakdown of his relationship.

Loading audio...

The biathlete, 28, used his post-event speech on Monday that he had cheated on the “love of my life” adding: “I only have eyes for her.” Holm, who completed a Norwegian clean sweep in Cortina, told a reporter: “Half a year ago I met the love of my life. The world’s most beautiful and nicest person. "Three months ago I made the mistake of my life and cheated on her, and I told her about that a week ago. This has been the worst week of my life."

Holm said it had been the worst week of his life. Picture: Alamy

The woman has not been identified but told her country’s media: "Even after a declaration of love in front of the whole world, it's hard to forgive. “I did not choose to be put in this position, and it hurts to have to be in it. We have had contact and he is aware of my opinions on this. “To my family and friends who have embraced me and supported me during this time. Also to everyone else who has thought of me and sympathised, without knowing who I am.” Holm might have to take consolation in his medal from Milan-Cortina 2026 as his relationship appears to be over. But was making such a grand statement on TV his best chance of winning her back? We asked some relationship experts to find out. What do relationship experts think of the Norwegian athlete’s apology? Two relationship experts that LBC spoke to have given contrasting views on Holm’s stand, with one stating it was too much too soon, and another considering it his best shot. Sarah Louise Ryan, a psychotherapist and relationship expert, told LBC that although the situation was unique, it has similarities with many cases she has dealt with where one partner has cheated. “I could see in his body language that there were so many things going on,” she said.

Sarah Louise Ryan said even happy partners can cheat for reasons to do with stress and escapism. Picture: Alamy

“There was very raw emotion and the very clear communication he had. It made me realise this was a person at the bottom of the barrel. He can’t quite get through to the person, I assume they have no contact. “In saying ‘I’ve lost gold’, he very quickly put her above his own career. There was also the male vulnerability and I thought it was brave and courageous.” She added that the intensity of the grief has superseded the competition, and he realised at the Olympics that nothing compares to the relationship. “He has realised that it is not the most important thing.” Ms Ryan said that Holm could only be faulted for making public some issues that were perhaps best dealt with privately. ‘Too much, too soon’ Robyn Alesich, a matchmaker and co-founder of Sister Wives, said that Holm might have gone overboard with his grand gesture when giving the situation more time might have been wiser. “While big acts of apology can be heroic in films, it doesn’t always play out like that in real life,” she told LBC. “Trust is one of the most important foundations of a relationship, and every couple dictates individual rules between themselves – these rules aren’t for us to judge. However, it’s clear that their original boundaries were crossed, and sadly, it can be hard to come back from that.”

Holm has bronze, but says he lost his gold medal. Picture: Alamy

She added that the ex-girlfriend might now feel pressured to forgive Holm due to the microscope she’s been placed under and intense media interest. “This public showcase on a global stage may only complicate their situation, inviting speculation and discussion from external figures, which could influence actions or decisions that aren’t genuine,” Ms Alesich continued. “Because of this, I wouldn’t consider it the perfect play for his chances of a reunion. This last-ditch attempt may have come too soon.” She added: “In an ideal world, he would’ve waited and given his ex-girlfriend time to process the information. He only admitted his infidelity days earlier. People can forgive, but they need time, which he unfortunately hasn’t given her just yet.” ‘A grand gesture would be the expected next step’ Ms Ryan has, however, considered “that this was his best opportunity,” stating that he had a unique chance to show that his ex means more to him than his Olympic dreams. “I think it was his last chance for getting in touch. Maybe he is trying to communicate and hasn’t been able to… She is able to see a video and you can see the heartbreak.

Sarah Louise Ryan, relationship coach, has approved of the approach. Picture: AWMedia