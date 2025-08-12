Netflix has released a trailer for season two of the Duchess of Sussex’s lifestyle show. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle Desouza

The trailer for season two of the Duchess of Sussex’s lifestyle show has been released by Netflix - a day after Meghan and Harry announced a watered-down deal with the streaming giant.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The teaser, which Meghan also shared on her Instagram, revealed that the next instalment of With Love, Meghan will air in two weeks’ time on August 26. Celebrity guests joining the former Suits star during the eight episodes include US model and TV personality Chrissy Teigen and Queer Eye star Tan France, as well as podcaster Jay Shetty and his cookbook author wife Radhi Devlukia. The trailer, to the soundtrack of Bobby Day’s upbeat Rockin’ Robin, showed Meghan cooking, baking and crafting with her celebrity friends and saying: "I love the idea of just spending time together and finding new ways to show people you care." An array of food - from fresh bread to salad and fish - feature in the trailer. Read more: More girls need to become bricklayers and tradespeople as Education Secretary spotlights 'future proof' careers Read more: Thames Water insolvency plans drawn up in case of collapse as utility giant thrown into 'crisis mode'

She also revealed her husband is not a fan of lobster, to which chef José Andrés said: "And you married him anyway?" On Monday, Harry and Meghan announced a "multi-year, first-look deal for film and television projects," in contrast to their reported 100 million dollar (£74 million) contract five years ago. PR and crisis expert Mark Borkowski described it as a "downgrade", and suggested Netflix was "pivoting away" from Harry and Meghan. The deal includes a new documentary called 'Masaka Kids, A Rhythm Within'. Meghan said: "We're proud to extend our partnership with Netflix and expand our work together to include the As ever brand.

Download the LBC app. Picture: Global