Release date for second series of Celebrity Traitors announced
Season 2 of the hit show will hit screens in a matter of weeks
The launch date of the second series of Celebrity Traitors has been revealed - and fans only have just weeks to wait.
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The star-studded spin-off of the regular show, which sees contestants take part in an elevated version of Mafia, will return to screens on 1 October.
Actors Richard E. Grant and Michael Sheen, and comedians Miranda Hart, James Acaster and Joe Lycett are some of the big names billed to join presenter Claudia Winkelman in the Scottish Highlands.
Journalist Amol Rajan and actress Bella Ramsay are among the other stars appearing in the upcoming series of the hugely popular game show.
It comes after last year's Celebrity Traitors proved to be an enormous hit, with millions tuning in to watch stars including Alan Carr and Stephen Fry engage in the game of lies and deception.
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Contestants will compete for a cash prize up to £100,000 which they can donate to a charity of their choice.
The programme will air at 8pm every Thursday and Friday on BBC One and BBC iPlayer from Thursday, 1 October.
A dramatic new trailer shows host Claudia Winkleman putting together the finishing touches of the game, as the celebrity contestants meet each other for the first time.
The programme's official podcast 'The Celebrity Traitors: Uncloaked' hosted by Ed Gamble will also return, where murdered and banished Faithfuls discover the identity of the Traitors, and discuss their time on the show.
The first Series of The Celebrity Traitors debuted in October 2025 and was a resounding success.
The series averaged 14.9m across the run with a peak of 15.4m for the finale, which is the highest rating episode to an entertainment programme since 2016.
The classic, non-celebrity edition of the show is expected to return in January 2027.