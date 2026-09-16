The launch date of the second series of Celebrity Traitors has been revealed - and fans only have just weeks to wait.

The star-studded spin-off of the regular show, which sees contestants take part in an elevated version of Mafia, will return to screens on 1 October.

Actors Richard E. Grant and Michael Sheen, and comedians Miranda Hart, James Acaster and Joe Lycett are some of the big names billed to join presenter Claudia Winkelman in the Scottish Highlands.

Journalist Amol Rajan and actress Bella Ramsay are among the other stars appearing in the upcoming series of the hugely popular game show.

It comes after last year's Celebrity Traitors proved to be an enormous hit, with millions tuning in to watch stars including Alan Carr and Stephen Fry engage in the game of lies and deception.

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