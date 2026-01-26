The remains of the last remaining Israeli hostage have been found in Gaza.

It added: "Following the completion of the identification process by the National Institute of Forensic Medicine, in cooperation with the Israel Police and the Military Rabbinate, IDF representatives informed the family of the deceased hostage Sergeant First Class Ran Gvili, that their loved one has been identified and will be returned for burial.

Mr Gvili was killed when Hamas fighters infiltrated Israel on October 7, 2023, the IDF said in a statement.

The body of police officer Ran Gvili was located by the Israeli Defence Force following a "targeted operation" in Northern Gaza.

"According to the information and intelligence available to us, Sergeant First Class, Ran Gvili, who served in the Israeli Police Special Forces, 24 years old at the time of his death, fell in combat on the morning of October 7th, 2023, and his body was abducted to the Gaza Strip."

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called it "an incredible achievement" for Israel and its soldiers, telling Israeli media that "I promised we would bring everyone home and we have brought everyone home".

He said Mr Gvili, who was killed during the Hamas-led attack on October 7 2023 that sparked the war, was among the first to be taken into Gaza.

The return of all remaining hostages, living or dead, has been a key part of the Gaza ceasefire's first phase, and Mr Gvili's family had urged Israel's government not to enter the second phase until his remains were recovered and returned.

Mr Netanyahu's office said on Sunday that Israel would open the Rafah crossing between Gaza and Egypt, which Palestinians see as their lifeline to the world, once the search for Mr Gvili was finished.

It has been largely shut since May 2024, except for a small period in early 2025.

Israel and Hamas have been under pressure from ceasefire mediators including Washington to move into the second phase of the US-brokered truce, which took effect on October 10.

Israel had repeatedly accused Hamas of dragging its feet in the recovery of the final hostage.

Hamas say the location of Mr Gvili's body is testimony to the group's commitment to the peace process in Gaza.

A statement read: "The discovery of the body of the last Israeli prisoner in Gaza confirms Hamas's commitment to all the requirements of the ceasefire agreement on the Gaza Strip, including the prisoner exchange process and its complete closure as stipulated in the agreement.

"The movement will continue to adhere to all aspects of the agreement, including facilitating the work of the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza and ensuring its success.

"We call on the mediators and the United States to compel the occupation to cease its violations of the agreement and implement its required obligations."