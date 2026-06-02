Her disappearance was among several cases of dead or missing US scientists linked to space, defence and nuclear research

Melissa Casias. Picture: Facebook

By Issy Clarke

Remains discovered in New Mexico last month have been identified as those of a lab worker who disappeared more than a year ago.

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Los Alamos National Laboratory, New Mexico. Picture: Getty

Casias, 53, was an administrative assistant with top security clearance who worked at the Los Alamos National Laboratory - one of the nation's most important nuclear research sites. She was reported missing on 26 June after she didn't arrive at work or return home after visiting her daughter, according to police. Her family later discovered she had left behind all of her belongings, including her phone, identification and purse. She vanished within weeks of Anthony Chavez, 79, also an active administrative assistant at the facility.

Melissa Casias vanished in June 2025. Picture: Dateline: Missing in America

The disappearances started when retired Air Force General William Neil McCasland went missing on February 28. He was seen leaving his New Mexico home without a phone in February. His wife told 911 dispatchers McCasland looked like he was trying to "not to be found". A disturbing pattern emerges as his disappearance was nearly identical to four other missing person cases in the Southwest between May and August last year. Worryingly, they have all been linked to McCasland through his work with the Air Force Research Lab (AFRL) which was based at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. The base has been legendary since the 1947 Roswell UFO crash, as it's rumoured to study extraterrestrial technology.

The disappearances begun with retired Air Force General William Neil McCasland vanished on February 28. Picture: Air Force