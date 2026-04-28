Christine Dawood waited months for her dead loved ones' remains to be returned following the catastrophic implosion.

Shahzada Dawood, 48, and Suleman Dawood, 19, died on board the Titan submersible. Picture: Handout

By Jacob Paul

A grieving wife and mother whose husband and son died aboard the OceanGate Titan submersible has claimed she received their remains as “slush” in “two small boxes” an agonising nine months after the tragedy.

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Shahzada Dawood, 48, and Suleman Dawood, 19, were among the five passengers killed when the privately owned submarine imploded during an attempted visit to the ruins of the Titanic in 2023. Three years on, Christine Dawood has shared details of her painful experience waiting for their remains in the months following the disaster. “We didn’t get the bodies for nine months,' she said. “Well, when I say bodies, I mean the slush that was left. They came in two small boxes, like shoeboxes.” Mrs Dawood added that there "wasn't much” that the US Coast Guard could find when salvaging their remains from the seabed before separating them and subjecting them to DNA testing. Read more: ‘Critical’ flaws, intimidation and ‘negligence’ of OceanGate boss revealed in damning report into Titan sub disaster Read more: Chilling four words spoken by OceanGate CEO’s wife when she unknowingly heard Titan sub imploding during descent

The OceanGate submersible imploded when attempting to reach the wreckage of the Titanic. Picture: OceanGate

“They have a big pile they can’t separate, all mixed DNA, and they asked if I wanted some of that, too. But I said no, just what you know is Suleman and Shahzada,” she told the Guardian. Mrs Dawood, a trained psychologist, has written a book about her experience, combining her first-hand account of the unfolding disaster with family memories spanning two decades. She lives in Surrey with her daughter, 20, and wants her kept out of the spotlight as she doesn’t “want her to be known as that girl who lost her father and brother on the Titan”. The Dawood family had become fascinated with the Titanic after visiting an exhibition in Singapore in 2012. A huge 9,090-piece Lego model of the Titanic Suleman spent hours building remains the centrepiece of her kitchen in Mrs Dawood’s Surrey home. “I have learned to give the grief attention,” she said, adding: “So I go into Suleman’s room. Sometimes I find the cat sleeping on his pillow, and I sit on the bed and let the grief come. British explorer Hamish Harding, 58, French deep-sea explorer Paul-Henri Nargeolet (known as “Mr Titanic”), 77, OceanGate co-founder Stockton Rushton, 61, were also among the victims of the disaster.