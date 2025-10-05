A “remarkable” discovery about a wasp-like insect’s mechanism for cutting into plants could have implications for modern surgery, scientists say.

Researchers at Heriot-Watt University examined how female sawflies make such specific cuts when planting their eggs into plants.

They found that sawfly’s egg-laying organ – called an ovipositor – acts like a biological reciprocating saw which instinctively knows when to cut and when to push material aside.

The female sawflies must avoid killing the plants when laying their eggs, and a peer-reviewed study found that they showed a natural selectivity in which material to cut, avoiding damage to the plant structure.

Dr Verdaguer Mallorquí said: “We’ve discovered something remarkable – a cutting mechanism that essentially thinks for itself.

“The sawfly’s egg-laying organ can cut through soft plant tissue but automatically avoids the plant’s tough internal “plumbing” including the tubes that carry water and nutrients.

