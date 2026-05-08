It wasn't just something for remaining functional in the field; it was a form of mental resilience and discipline. Anyone who knew Simon well and some of the challenges he had overcome, would agree that if there was someone with an enduring heart it was Simon Mann. Sadly even enduring hearts will at some point reach that final beat That day when we had lunch, I can now say that Simon's demeanour was that of someone who was happy even grateful- the man was a relentless optimist. That said- there was a certain world weariness about him and in reflection it was almost like he was living between worlds- ready perhaps to go on that final journey. A life that often played out like an action film The next morning I heading for run in the countryside and got this distinct and intense feeling of agitation- whereas normally long runs would bring relaxation and clarity. It was like I was sensing a disturbance. Arriving home to a sudden call from a mutual friend of both Simon and myself- and there was that sudden news. Simon Mann legendary adventurer, elite soldier and proud father had past away. The moment reminded me of a quote from Shakespeare's Julius Caesar: 'No one is so brave that he is not disturbed by something unexpected.' Simon though was not one for excessive drama, even if many of his escapades often had dramatic flair. He told me once that Hollywood was showing interest in his life story and if I remember he had even been introduced to the actor Gerald Butler. I am not sure which actor would be good to play Mann but if one day someone is chosen for the role- they better get his laugh right. It was the laugh of someone fascinated by the adrenaline filled moments of life and an unapologetic gratitude for being alive. An actor playing Mann would also need to convey the Eton educated army officer's wonderful refined way of conversing. Whether we were discussing a serious security matter or retelling some recent escapade, a conversation with Simon was always memorable and there was eloquence and empathetic quality to man who all too often put under the wary banner of mercenary....





Invariably any life story about Simon Mann is going to focus on his time post military service when he did head a private military contractor's outift and did get involve in various high risk operations in Africa. Sadly, the one most discussed is the failed coup in Equitorial Guinea. Known as the Wonga Coup, the plan was to overthrow President Mbasogo.

This is an event that's been covered by most of the major media outlets and it did result in Simon facing 4 extremely tough years in Zimbabwe's Chikarubi prison and then being extradited to Equitorial Guinea.



I first met Simon sometime after his release. Impressed by the man's resilience and his jovial upbeat approach to life a friendship developed over the years. Whether one of us or a friend was going through some challenging moment, that unperturbed laugh would still be there- a consistent part of Simon's remarkable character.





King and Country





As mentioned, there are many accounts already written about Simon and his military past. I too wrote a tribute piece last year, titled- A Resilient Mann which I share here with LBC readers. Now then, I shall not delve too deeply into Simon's background. What I can share from many encounters with the man is that actually Simon overall was a force for good. Sometimes, when a complex security matter came my way- Simon would step into sudden rapid fire analytical mode. He was an unconventional problem solver and often would present advice or insights that were both perceptive and cunning.



Simon, without one needing to engage too directly for input, would readily share useful advice on resilience, human behaviour and more intriguing security wisdom. He was often fascinated by the different cultures he would encounter. Whether it was an armed Yemani tribal chief, a hardened South African soldier or a senior officer in a foreign army-Simon would recount the person doing a good impression of their accent and demeanour.



Sometimes, he too would share about security projects that came his way where one might be able to provide some input or introduce a useful contact. From this I can say that Simon Mann respected King and Country and would try to help organisations to negotiate high risk security challenges just as he might try to help an individual in a dangerous situation. Of course, if a project contained those needed elements of danger and intrigue that allowed the former SAS officer to drawn upon that Who dares...mind set it was more likely to gain his attention.





Problem solver



Simon liked to discuss the subjects of survival and defence with me knowing about my work in personal safety. We both found common ground on the value of situational awareness and adapting to the unexpected. Simon didn't like complex set systems or hand to apply strategies knowing full well from his field experience that in the chaotic moment one has to be able to adapt to the fast paced twists and turns.



Something, that I had perhaps previously learnt in my travels studying and researching different fighting methods and warrior traditions, is that in any country one goes to explore or achieve a goal one should also get to know a reliable local figure who can help one open doors or negotiate unknown terrain or challenges.

This is one of the concepts Simon would mention, explaining how there is great value in having a trusted figure who could organise transport, warn one of regional threats or gain one strategic access.



Despite Simon's achievements in the SAS and other areas, in old school British army officer fashion, he was very modest and understated regarding his background- though I think he relished being able to share his expertise where it was relevant and he liked the company of people who got his unconventional mind set and shared a love of adventure.

One day, I went to meet him for a drink and he was with this high profile figure from the DRC if remember correctly. The gentleman asked- "What does Mr Aran do?" and Simon with mysterious tone and smile looked at the man and simply said: "Aran is a man of many parts..."



I shall not go into where the conversation went from there but I thought that was a fun line and should I write a book one day perhaps that will be a title and I shall be forever grateful to be able to include Simon in such book.





Never quite gone



It's great to have a friend whose deeds and company give you stories to share with people; it means such friends are never quite gone. I'm also fortunate to be in contact with Simon's friends and his children.

I mentioned that Simon in many ways was modest and understated but where I can recall him showing great pride was when he talked about his sons and daughters- their work and their own adventures perhaps knwing that they carry on the Mann legacy in many different ways.



In September last year there was a memorial service for Simon that stared in the morning with a moving service at Guard's chapel and then continued at various venues and a send off that lasted long into the night! In attendance along with his family were high ranking army officers, individuals with interesting special forces and security backgrounds and others who been apart of this life of adventure.

The fact that people came from the USA, South Africa and other regions is a testimony to the respect Mann had gained.



Thinking of that day when he past- it was perhaps time for someone who had been on a long journey to have some rest. In the opening line of Homer's poem on Odysseus he writes: Tell me about a complicated man...



The Greek word he uses is polytropos which maybe better translated not so much as 'complicated' but actually- a man who can turn in many ways.

This could mean one who is wandering or has travelled widely yet it can also mean resourceful, cunning and adaptable- that's the Mann I shall remember. Rest well friend.



Aran Dharmeratnam is an internationally known security consultant and strategic adviser. He is also the founder of Tri-Tier - providing high profile figures and organisations with risk intelligence and specialised personal safety training. His commentary and work have featured across numerous media publications.

