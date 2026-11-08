In pictures: Communities across the UK fall silent to mark Remembrance Day
Across the UK and beyond, communities came to a standstill to remember the fallen on Remembrance Sunday.
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Across the UK and beyond, people and communities have come to a standstill to remember the fallen on Remembrance Sunday.
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Thousands of veterans marched past the Cenotaph in Central London after thousands across the UK attended parades or events to pay tribute those who've made the ultimate sacrifice.
King Charles laid the first wreath at the Cenotaph in London in recognition of those who have died in conflict dating back to the First World War.
Wearing a field marshal uniform, complete with a greatcoat, cap and sword, the King saluted as he stepped away from the monument in Whitehall, after leading the nation in a two-minute silence.
About 10,000 veterans took part in the Royal British Legion’s march-past after the service, with more than 300 Armed Forces and civilian organisations represented.
The veterans included around a dozen of the last surviving Second World War veterans, the oldest of whom is 105.
Read more: 'We fought for the country, will this country fight for us?': Homeless veterans camping on Salisbury Plain ahead of Remembrance Sunday
The Princess of Wales and the Queen, both dressed in black, watched the ceremony from the central balcony of the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office overlooking the Cenotaph.
Kate was wearing a black coat by Catherine Walker, earrings belonging to Diana, Princess of Wales and a HMS Glasgow brooch.
Prime Minister Andy Burnham also laid a wreath, along with senior politicians including Kemi Badenoch, Sir Ed Davey, Nigel Farage, Shabana Mahmood and Sir Lindsay Hoyle.
Nine former prime ministers were present at the Cenotaph: Sir John Major, Sir Tony Blair, Gordon Brown, Lord Cameron, Baroness May, Boris Johnson, Liz Truss, Rishi Sunak, and Sir Keir Starmer.
Players during a minute's silence on Remembrance Sunday during the Manchester United vs Aston Villa Premier League match at Old Trafford.
A Remembrance Service at the memorial in Truro, Cornwall.
Hundreds of veterans, serving military personnel, cadets, members of the emergency services and civic representatives gathered at George Square for Glasgow's Remembrance Sunday parade.
The Mayor of Dorchester, Cllr Les Fry lays a wreath during a memorial service at the German prisoner of war memorial at St George’s Church graveyard, Dorset.
Crowds fall silent and arrange to resemble a poppy at the football match between Sunderland and Chelsea at The Stadium of Light.
In Snodland, Kent, the clocktower was decorated with a poppy cascade featuring over 5,000 hand made poppies.
Snodland Town Council had the vision for the display and asked Snodland Ladies Club if they were up for the challenge - which they duly completed with the help from a few other individuals
Remembrance Sunday Commemorations in Port Stanley, Falkland Islands.
Hachiko attends the National Service of Remembrance at the Cenotaph in London.
Veterans, troops, Band of Royal Regiment Fusiliers take part in a Remembrance Sunday Parade & Wreath laying at War Memorial Old Eldon Square, Newcastle upon Tyne.
Wreaths left at the Southend War Memorial.
Gunfire from a 25-pound gun provided by the Shoeburyness and South Essex Branch Royal Artillery Association was used to mark the beginning and end of the two minute’s silence.
Local MPs & dignitaries, military branches, cadets & other groups took part in the event.
Poppy wreaths are placed at the base of the St Saviour's War Memorial in Southwark, London.