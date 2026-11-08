Across the UK and beyond, people and communities have come to a standstill to remember the fallen on Remembrance Sunday.

Thousands of veterans marched past the Cenotaph in Central London after thousands across the UK attended parades or events to pay tribute those who've made the ultimate sacrifice.

King Charles laid the first wreath at the Cenotaph in London in recognition of those who have died in conflict dating back to the First World War.

Wearing a field marshal uniform, complete with a greatcoat, cap and sword, the King saluted as he stepped away from the monument in Whitehall, after leading the nation in a two-minute silence.

About 10,000 veterans took part in the Royal British Legion’s march-past after the service, with more than 300 Armed Forces and civilian organisations represented.

The veterans included around a dozen of the last surviving Second World War veterans, the oldest of whom is 105.

Read more: 'We fought for the country, will this country fight for us?': Homeless veterans camping on Salisbury Plain ahead of Remembrance Sunday