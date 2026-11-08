There are some things you never forget about serving your country.

The people you served alongside. The friendships forged in the hardest circumstances. The humour that carries you through the toughest days. And the knowledge that, when it really matters, the person standing next to you would put their life on the line for yours.

I served in the British Army’s Intelligence Corps, including deployments to Iraq and Afghanistan. Those experiences shaped who I am, what I believe, and why I entered public service.

They taught me the meaning of duty, courage and sacrifice. But above all, they taught me that freedom is never free.

This Remembrance, like every year, I will think of those who served, those who never came home, and the families whose lives were changed forever.

We owe them a debt that can never truly be repaid.

But remembering must mean more than wearing a poppy, standing in silence or laying a wreath.

We must honour our veterans not just through words, but through action.

That means ensuring those who have served can access decent housing, healthcare, mental health support and meaningful employment. It means recognising the extraordinary contribution veterans continue to make to our communities.

And it means ensuring the next generation of servicemen and women have the equipment, training and resources they need to do their jobs and return home safely.

That is why I am proud that this Labour Government has dramatically increased defence spending.

Nearly £300 billion will be invested over the next four years, including an additional £15 billion secured through the Defence Investment Plan.

That money is going towards strengthening our nuclear deterrent, rebuilding our munitions stockpiles, improving air defence, investing in drones and cyber capabilities, and getting our Armed Forces ready for the threats of tomorrow.

It is also about improving military housing and looking after the families who sacrifice so much alongside those in uniform.

But we must go further because the world has changed. Russia’s brutal invasion of Ukraine has brought war back to Europe. Our adversaries are investing heavily in their militaries, while the threats facing Britain are becoming more dangerous and unpredictable.

Having served in military intelligence, I understand that threats do not disappear simply because we would rather focus on something else.

We cannot afford complacency. That is why I strongly support the Labour Government’s commitment to increase defence spending to 3% of GDP.

Our security must come first.

Some will argue that we cannot afford it. I believe we cannot afford not to.

A strong military is not about seeking conflict. It is about preventing it. Deterring aggression. Protecting our allies. And ensuring Britain can defend itself when it matters most.

It is also about supporting British industry, creating skilled jobs and rebuilding our national resilience.

For me, this is deeply personal.

I know the calibre of the men and women who wear our uniform. I know what we ask of them. And I know what their families endure.

We should never send our Armed Forces into danger without giving them every possible advantage.

Nor should we forget them when their service ends.

As we remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice, let us make a promise to those serving today and those who have served before.

We will honour your sacrifice. We will stand by you. And we will never take our nation’s security for granted.

Because remembrance is not simply about looking back. It is about the responsibility we carry forward.

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Mike Tapp is the Member of Parliament for Dover and Deal and a former immigration minister.

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