At 11 o’clock on the eleventh day of the eleventh month, we stop.

The airwaves go quiet, even phones seem to hush themselves. For two minutes, the country that debates everything becomes entirely silent. It is strange, when you think about this small pause.

No one’s in charge of it, there are no hashtags or influencers telling us to join in, and yet it happens because people feel they should.

And that is the point. In an age of opinion and debate, commemoration manages to exist outside the noise. We stop thinking about who is right or wrong and focus on the one thing we can agree on: the faint but stubborn idea that some things are worth standing still for.

New research commissioned by the Commonwealth War Graves Commission (CWGC) found that three-quarters of Britons (75%) still think days of commemoration should continue be marked – not just here, but across Europe and the world. Among over-65s, that figure rises to 87%.

Unsurprising, perhaps, but what is striking is the younger end: 58% of Gen Z said they want commemoration to be more interactive and accessible.

Less about stiff formality, more about bringing history into the places they actually live. There is something hopeful about the fact the next generation is engaged, just asking to do it differently.

Adaptability is, in fact, where all this began. The CWGC was founded during the First World War on what was then considered a radical principle: that every life lost – regardless of rank or background – deserved equal commemoration.

No special treatment for the generals, no forgetting the privates, just the promise that every life would be honoured with care and dignity, for evermore.

While it didn’t get it right every time, it pursued equality in an age defined by hierarchy, and it remains a quietly democratic statement even now.

The world has changed since 1917, of course. The memory of those wars has grown faint, the language more careful, but the human need to belong to something bigger than ourselves is still there.

At war grave cemeteries today, you will see people from every walk of life. There is something unifying in that ordinariness, a shared decency that doesn’t generate headlines because it is not dramatic enough.

In a country full of diverse perspectives and lively debate, commemoration offers a rare truce – two minutes of silence where nobody’s shouting. A reminder that, despite the noise, we are still capable of collective grace.

It is easy to see these national moments as simply part of British life – but when we pause to really connect, they remind us of the freedoms we enjoy that were hard-won through commitment and loss.

But sometimes, the ritual matters precisely because it’s simple. We pause together, remember, and for a minute or two, we are not divided.

Forged in the aftermath of two world wars, the CWGC’s cemeteries and memorials belong to us all – here in the UK and across the Commonwealth. In remembering together, we remember who we are.