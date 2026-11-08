Betty Withers has decried the "futility" of war, saying "these madmen send young lads off to war, and it's for no reason at all but greed".

Betty Withers took part in the march on Remembrance Sunday . Picture: RNRMC

By Ella Bennett and George Ellison

A 101-year-old veteran has decried the "futility" of war while paying tribute to those who have died in conflict.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Betty Withers served in the Women's Royal Naval Service from 1943 to 1945 after volunteering at just 17 years old. After completing her initial training in London, she spent a short time in Portsmouth before being posted to Hayling Island, where she served as a cook in the Chief Petty Officers' and Royal Marine Commandos' Mess. Speaking to LBC at the Cenotaph in London at the Remembrance Sunday service, she explained what thoughts fill her mind on such a significant day. She became emotional as she recalled a day during her service when they realised something was happening after they were told to cook dinner at 8pm instead of the usual 6pm. Read more: King leads Remembrance Sunday service at Cenotaph Read more: Lisa Nandy rejects 'really crass' accusations she insulted veterans with Remembrance Sunday ‘EU pitch’

World War II veterans gather on the Horse Guards Parade after the Royal British Legion March past the Cenotaph (L-R): Betty Withers, Bill Jones, Michael Woods, Ron Cunningham, Donald McAngus. Picture: Cristina Massei/Alamy

"We realised something was happening. And I looked into the mess, and I could see all the young men laughing and joking. "And next day, some of them didn't— they didn't even make it to the beach. And I think of those faces, those young lads, 22, 21. What a waste of a lot of life. "And I'm afraid I still do get very emotional when I think of that." Speaking on the importance of days like Remembrance Sunday, she decried the "futility" of war. "What does it accomplish?" she asked. "I mean, these people, these madmen that send young lads off to war, and it's for no reason at all but greed. Just greed. I'm sure it is. "And I dread to think that we ever get into that situation again when our young lads are sent off to be slaughtered."