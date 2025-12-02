Sarah Sackman said it was "intolerable" that some victims of crime in London need to wait until 2029/2030 for trials

Courts Minister, Sarah Sackman, told LBC's Andrew Marr that the removal of juries will speed up cases reaching court. Picture: LBC

By Alex Storey

The Courts Minister has told LBC that the removal of juries on some criminal trials will speed up the justice system, after revealing rape complainants face delays of up to five years to have their case heard.

Speaking on LBC's Tonight with Andrew Marr, Sarah Sackman revealed that victims of crime in London may have to wait until 2030 to see their cases go to trial. Ms Sackman said she had spoken with a rape victim who waited five years for trial, which she said was "not justice at all." The comments come after Justice Secretary David Lammy announced the abolition of jury trials for cases that could have a likely sentence of three years or less. The move has faced backlash, including criticism from the Criminal Bar Association. Riel Karmy-Jones KC, Chair of the Criminal Bar Association, said: "Let's be clear – despite the government's climb down from five back to three years, the proposal as announced today, brings a wrecking ball to a system that is fundamentally sound and has been in place for generations. "Juries work – they do their job superbly, and without bias. Juries have not caused the backlog."

Ms Sackman told Andrew Marr she recently spoke with a rape victim who waited five years for her case to be heard. Picture: Alamy

Ms Sackman said the government inherited a record and rising backlog, with 80,000 criminal cases currently waiting to be heard. She told LBC: "Right now in London, a victim of crime reporting their crime may be told that that trial may not come on until 2029, 2030. That's intolerable. "That's why we asked Sir Brian Levison to conduct an independent review, collect the evidence, get the experts in and give us a blueprint for how we can come up with a plan to bring down the backlog. "And that's what we've put forward today." When asked on the subject of rape cases, where complainants are facing delays of up to five years to hear their case, Ms Sackman said: "It's appalling. "I don't know anyone who can sit here and defend the status quo. It's why bold reform is needed. It's why we've got to fix the the backlog.

David Lammy announced on Tuesday juries will be removed from trials for crimes with sentences of less than three years. Picture: Alamy

"I mean, I met yesterday with a victim of rape. She reported her crime. "It took five years for her case to come to court. Now that's not justice at all, because in many of these rape cases, we know that from the moment of reporting, 60 per cent of victims of rape are actually pulling out of their cases because they can't face it anymore. "That means that there are people who are guilty that are walking free and I just won't have that." The comments came on the same day the Angiolini report was published, which was launched to investigate the killing of Sarah Everard. The findings ruled that government attempts to protect women are being "powered by goodwill, rather than proper funding", and warned "women will continue to be harmed". Asked if the the judiciary system would take on board recommendations, Ms Sackman said: "This is a really important report that was triggered in the wake of the murder of Sarah Everard.