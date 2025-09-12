'King Atehene' (C), 'Queen Nandi' (L) and their handmaiden 'Asnat' (R) from the 'Kingdom of Kubala' sit around their fire at their camp near Jedburgh in the Scottish Borders. Picture: ANDY BUCHANAN/AFP via Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

A sheriff has issued a warrant for the removal of a self-styled "African tribe" from privately-owned land in the Scottish Borders.

On Friday the order was made against members of the so-called Kingdom of Kubala, who have been camping in woodland near Jedburgh for the past few weeks. Issuing the order at Jedburgh Sheriff Court on Friday morning, Sheriff Peter Paterson said it would come into effect immediately. The three members of the self-proclaimed "kingdom" have said they are reclaiming land that was stolen from their ancestors 400 years ago. The civil action was brought after the group ignored a previous eviction notice, which instructed them to leave their encampment by 5pm on Monday September 8.

Eviction Notice To Be Served On Self-styled King Atehene And Entourage Camped In The Scottish Borders. Picture: Peter Summers/Getty Images

The group is made up of leader Kofi Offeh, 36, the self-proclaimed King Atehene, his wife Jean Gasho, 43, who calls herself Queen Nandi, and "handmaiden" Kaura Taylor, who calls herself Asnat. During the hearing lawyer Conner McConnell, representing landowners Mary and David Palmer, said his clients were seeking the "removal of occupiers on the basis of no right to title". He asked the sheriff: "First to grant an order to remove the offenders, their family, any subtenant and any dependents, together with any goods and possessions. "Second the pursuers seek interdiction against the offenders preventing them from occupying the (land) and also (land) under a separate title owned by the pursuers."

'Queen Nandi' and 'King Atehene' at their campsite in woods near Jedburgh. Picture: Alamy

Sheriff Paterson said he was "happy to grant a notice of eviction" with immediate effect. None of the members of the so-called kingdom were present in court and they did not have legal representation. Speaking to the media at the campsite following the order, Mr Offeh said the group were "not afraid" of the warrant for their eviction. "The creator of the heavens and the Earth is the one with us," he said. "And we are not afraid of whatever the court – the so-called court – has granted." Asked if the group planned to move elsewhere, the self-proclaimed king said: "If the creator of the heavens and the earth wants us to move from this land, he shall find us a place to go."

King Atehene (centre) Queen Nandi (left) Asnat (right) Kingdom of Kubala group who are camping in woods on the outskirts of Jedburgh. Picture: phil wilkinson/Alamy Live News