Prince Andrew should be officially stripped of his Duke of York title in Parliament, the SNP has said ahead of tabling a motion to do so. Picture: Getty

By Chay Quinn

Prince Andrew should be officially stripped of his Duke of York title in Parliament, the SNP has said ahead of tabling a motion to do so.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The SNP is putting forward a motion to pressure Sir Keir Starmer's Government to strip Andrew of the title, which would require an Act of Parliament. Stephen Flynn, the SNP's Westminster leader, said that "power and privilege" has protected those in the Epstein scandal for far too long and that the legislation to remove the title must be brought forward. Mr Flynn has submitted an early day motion (EDM) which allows MPs to express an opinion, publicise a cause or support a position. It is rare for them to be debated. Andrew relinquished his Duke of York title last week after further fallout from the Jeffrey Epstein scandal and the publication of Virginia Giuffre's posthumous memoir. However, he continues to hold his royal title. Read More: Andrew has 'not paid rent on the Royal Lodge since 2003' amid renewed calls for disgraced prince's eviction Read More: Prince Andrew 'deemed potential national security risk' over alleged China spy links

SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn delivers a speech during the SNP annual conference at the Event Complex Aberdeen (TECA). Picture date: Saturday October 11, 2025. Picture: Alamy

Last month the SNP lodged a similar motion to pressure the Government to remove Lord Peter Mandelson's peerage. The former UK ambassador to the US was sacked because of his own ties with paedophile financier Epstein. The SNP's proposed Bill would remove both Prince Andrew's dukedom and Lord Mandelson's peerage. Mr Flynn said: "If the Westminster parties remain stubbornly slow in removing Prince Andrew's titles the SNP will do all we can to force them to act. "Prince Andrew's titles can only be removed by an Act of Parliament therefore this SNP motion is a way to pile pressure on the UK Labour Government to bring forward that legislation immediately. "The only real question is what Keir Starmer's Government is waiting for? "The public knows this is the right thing to do, and even more importantly the victims at the heart of the Epstein scandal know that it's the right thing to do. It needs to be done without any further excuses and any further delay. "Those implicated in the Epstein scandal have been able to escape justice because they have hidden behind their power and privilege." Mr Flynn said if Labour fails to act they are choosing to "sit on their hands" and for the sake of Epstein's victims Sir Keir's Government supports bringing forward the law change. Legislation has been used before to strip titles, including descendants of Queen Victoria and Prince Albert who supported the German side in the First World War.

The Government has indicated that it would not introduce any legislation to strip Andrew of his titles unless the King wanted to. Picture: Alamy