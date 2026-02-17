'I'm ignoring your point for the benefit of reality!'

Caller Nigel complains the public has been ‘misled and told stories’ by the Labour government, insisting Farage’s Reform is needed to tackle the issue at the forefront of his mind: illegal migration.

Tom suggests he might be left ‘exceptionally frustrated’ by thinking that Reform’s pledge to leave the ECHR (European Convention on Human Rights) will actually reduce the boats crossing the channel.

Nigel agrees and proposes his own solution to the problem. This involves taking away the ‘golden ticket’: benefits provided to those seeking asylum.

Nigel insists there is no other incentive to come to the UK and so reducing benefits would therefore 'stop the problem'.