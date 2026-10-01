They are among the first major civil actions taken against Trump for his unprecedented deportation sweeps in Minneapolis last winter

A person holds a sign reading "Good Rest in Power" during a vigil at a memorial near the site where Renee Good was killed. Picture: Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

The family of Renee Good, one of two US citizens fatally shot by federal immigration agents in Minneapolis in January, have sued US President Donald Trump's administration over her killing during deportation sweeps.

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Good, 37, was shot dead in her car by a US Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent on January 7, when she and her wife joined one of the city's daily protests against masked and armed federal agents deployed to Minnesota to arrest migrants for deportation. The two lawsuits say Trump administration officials were negligent and violated the civil rights of Good and others in Minneapolis, demanding a jury trial and damages. They are among the first major civil actions taken against Trump for his unprecedented deportation sweeps in Minneapolis last winter, dubbed Operation Metro Surge. Read more: Pete Hegseth announces 'Autowarcom' to expand AI and drone capabilities alongside new Office of Religious Affairs Read more: Rogue AI agents tried to hack a Canadian government website

Good's killing intensified the backlash in Minnesota and beyond against the sweeps, involving thousands of immigration agents deployed to street patrols in Minnesota. Trump ended the Minnesota surge in February, but says his anti-immigration policies are needed for the safety of native-born Americans. Days after Good's death, an ICE agent shot and wounded Julio Sosa-Celis, a Venezuelan delivery driver, in the leg, and two weeks later immigration agents fatally shot Alex Pretti, an American nurse working for the US Department of Veterans Affairs. Senior Trump administration officials initially branded Good a "domestic terrorist" and the US Department of Justice stopped its federal prosecutors in Minneapolis from investigating the agents involved in her killing, prompting at least half a dozen of those prosecutors to resign in protest.

None of the agents involved has yet faced any charges. Good's killing was captured on widely viewed videos that showed the ICE agent, Jonathan Ross, approaching Good in her car, which was parked to partly block the road. Ross circled her car on foot, recording on his cellphone. In her last words, Good can be seen on video saying to Ross: "That's fine, dude, I'm not mad at you." Moments later, another ICE agent approached the car and told Good to get out. She can be seen reversing briefly, then putting the car into forward gear and turning the steering wheel to her right, apparently trying to drive away. As the car moves forward, Ross, who at that point had returned to the front left of her car, shouts "Whoa!" and shoots into the car, hitting Good three times: in the head, in her arm and in her torso.