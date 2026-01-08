Jacob Frey says 'we do not want you here' as ICE is doing the 'exact opposite' of keeping the city safe.

By Jacob Paul

The mayor of Minneapolis has told ICE to get "the f*** out of Minneapolis" after an immigration officer shot and killed a mother and poet in her car.

Renee Nicole Good, 37, died at the wheel of her SUV which she has been alleged to have been driving towards an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent on Wednesday. The Department of Homeland Security said that Good was shot by an ICE agent after she reportedly tried to "weaponise her vehicle". But Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey says this is a “bulls***” and a “garbage narrative”. Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey told ICE agents to get "the f*** out of Minneapolis". He said: "Long-term Minneapolis residents that have contributed so greatly to our city, to our culture, to our economy, are being terrorized and now somebody is dead. That's on you - and it's also on you to leave. "We do not want you here. Your stated reason for being in this city is to create some kind of safety and you're doing exactly the opposite." Read more: Woman, 37, shot dead during Trump border police operation as president says killing was 'self-defence' Read more: Woman shot dead by ICE during immigration-related operation in Minnesota

Renee Nicole Good, 37, died at the wheel of her SUV which she has been alleged to have been driving towards an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent on Wednesday. Picture: Facebook/ODU English Department

Video footage of the incident has emerged on social media which shows a separate officer approach the passenger side on foot before the car appears to attempt to move away. “This was an agent recklessly using power that resulted in somebody dying, getting killed," Mr Frey said. Trump's Homeland Security spokeswoman has accused the mother's actions as an "act of domestic terrorism." Hitting out at the claim, Mr Frey said: “I saw the same videos you saw, and the notion that this is domestic terrorism on the form of the victim... it's positively ridiculous." “My message to ICE, pure and simple, is to leave. My message to our community is that this is our moment to stand up and do the right thing," he told CNN.

Despite criticism from the Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, President Trump defended the shooting which occurred during an operation which have become his administration's trademark tactic at reducing illegal immigration. Trump's Department of Homeland Security deployed more than 2,000 ICE agents to Minneapolis as part of the largest operation since he nearly doubled the agency's budget with his 'Big Beautiful Bill' in 2025. It follows similar operations in Washington DC and Chicago which the White House says is to clean up crime and deport illegal immigrants. In a Truth Social post, Trump wrote: "The woman screaming was, obviously, a professional agitator, and the woman driving the car was very disorderly, obstructing and resisting, who then violently, wilfully, and viciously ran over the ICE Officer, who seems to have shot her in self defence." After the shooting, protests have descended upon the scene, as well as other major city's, to protest against ICE's actions. In Minneapolis, protesters were doused with an unknown chemical spray by law enforcement. Protests broke out in New York with placards seen accusing ICE of being "Trump's Gestapo" in reference to the Nazi's secret police.

A single bullet hole can be seen on the driver's side of the windshield of a vehicle that a woman was shot and killed in by a federal officer on Portland Avenu. Picture: Getty

In a statement, Trump's Homeland Security spokeswoman Tricia McLaughlin said the woman "weaponised her vehicle, attempting to run over our law enforcement officers in an attempt to kill them." The full statement from Ms McLaughlin read: "ICE officers in Minneapolis were conducting targeted operations when rioters began blocking ICE officers and one of these violent rioters weaponised her vehicle, attempting to run over our law enforcement officers in an attempt to kill them—an act of domestic terrorism. "An ICE officer, fearing for his life, the lives of his fellow law enforcement and the safety of the public, fired defensive shots. "He used his training and saved his own life and that of his fellow officers. The alleged perpetrator was hit and is deceased.

US Border Patrol agents detain a person near Roosevelt High School during dismissal time as federal immigration enforcement actions sparked protests in Minneapolis. Picture: Getty

A protesting man is shot point-blank in the face with what appears to be a marker round or a rubber bullet at the scene. Picture: Getty

A bystander is helped by others after being hit with pepper spray shot by a U.S. Border Patrol agent. Picture: Getty

"The ICE officers who were hurt are expected to make full recoveries. This is the direct consequence of constant attacks and demonisation of our officers by sanctuary politicians who fuel and encourage rampant assaults on our law enforcement." She added: "These men and women who are simply enforcing the law on the books are facing 1,300% increase in assaults against them and an 8,000% increase in death threats. "This is an evolving situation, and we will give the public more information as soon as it becomes available."

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey told ICE agents to get "the f*** out" of the city in a news conference. Picture: Getty