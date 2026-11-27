Arsenal Women's Champions League-winning head coach Renee Slegers leaves
Dutch coach leaves Gunners by mutual consent with club blaming "disappointing start to the 2026/27 season"
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Arsenal Women have sacked their Champions League-winning head coach, Renée Slegers, after a "disappointing start to the season".
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The Gunners are sixth in the Women's Super League (WSL) with three wins, six draws, and two losses, with a sluggish 0-0 to West Ham on Sunday sealing the Dutch coach's fate ahead of the international break.
Slegers was hired, initially as an interim head coach, in the 2024-25 season and went on to win the Women's Champions League that season.
Arsenal, despite winning the FIFA Women's Champions Cup, had a less successful season in 2025-26 and, despite signing several players, have slumped to 12 points behind WSL leaders Manchester City.
The club said on Friday that Slegers, who had joined as a coach in 2018, had left by mutual consent.
Assistant coach Melissa Clarke-Reed has been named as interim manager as a search for a permanent head coach continues.
Fans booed at the end of the West Ham stalemate, with the club having scored only 11 goals in 11 matches, compared to the 28 of local rivals Tottenham Hotspur, one place above them in fifth, five points ahead.
Alessia Russo, who has scored five of those goals, was seen to leave the pitch in tears as defender Lotte Wubben-Moy urged cameras away.
The club bolstered their squad over the summer by signing Georgia Stanway, Selina Cerci, Misa Rodriguez, Élisa De Almeida and Géraldine Reuteler.
Arsenal's director of women’s football Clare Wheatley said: “After careful reflection, it is clear that results have been below the expected level, and change is necessary."
Chief executive Richard Garlock added: “Our ambition is to compete for and win major trophies consistently, and our recent results have led us to conclude that a change is necessary to give us the best opportunity to achieve those goals.”
The club are eighth in this season's Champions League group table and are set to make it to the next qualification round.
Arsenal Women next play Everton away on Friday, December 11, after an international break.