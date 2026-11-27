Arsenal Women have sacked their Champions League-winning head coach, Renée Slegers, after a "disappointing start to the season".

The Gunners are sixth in the Women's Super League (WSL) with three wins, six draws, and two losses, with a sluggish 0-0 to West Ham on Sunday sealing the Dutch coach's fate ahead of the international break.

Slegers was hired, initially as an interim head coach, in the 2024-25 season and went on to win the Women's Champions League that season.

Arsenal, despite winning the FIFA Women's Champions Cup, had a less successful season in 2025-26 and, despite signing several players, have slumped to 12 points behind WSL leaders Manchester City.

The club said on Friday that Slegers, who had joined as a coach in 2018, had left by mutual consent.

Assistant coach Melissa Clarke-Reed has been named as interim manager as a search for a permanent head coach continues.