A Labour minister has insisted it is "absolutely right" to keep investing in renewable energy amid claims wind farms are to blame for rising energy bills.

Yesterday, Ofgem claimed the cost of switching off wind farms has pushed up household energy bills by as much as £15 a year - despite Energy Secretary Ed Miliband's promise to bring down bills by £300.

The regulator said the energy price cap will increase more than expected from £1,720 per year to £1,755 in October.

It said the 2% rise was driven by the amount of money being spent on switching off wind farms in remote areas when the network is too congested to transport the power to where it is needed.

Stephen Morgan MP, Minister for Early Education, batted down complaints of the cost and told Nick Ferrari that the continued use of renewable energy is part of the "long term solution".