The move comes amid a flurry of high-street chain closures

The high-street arm of WHSmith rebranded as TG Jones in early 2025. Picture: Getty

By Georgia Rowe

The owners of the formerly-named WH Smith’s high street stores have brought in a team of corporate troubleshooters less than a year after taking over the chain.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Modella Capital, which acquired the business from WH Smith in June 2025, has appointed advisers from Teneo to draw up a restructuring plan aimed at placing the chain — now trading as TG Jones — on a more sustainable footing. The move is likely to heighten concerns among staff about a fresh wave of store closures and job losses, at a time when several retailers linked to Modella have collapsed. Around 80 TG Jones stores, out of roughly 480 nationwide, are understood to be most at risk following a prolonged period of weak trading, according to The Telegraph. While no decisions have yet been made, a store closure programme is believed to be one option on the table. Read more: Retailers Claire's and The Original Factory Shop close to collapse, putting over 2,000 jobs at risk Read more: Oil prices jump and markets slide after strikes across Middle East

Modella put Claire’s Accessories into administration in January. Picture: Getty

Modella’s ability to act is constrained by the terms of its £40 million takeover agreement, which reportedly prevents it from closing underperforming stores for 12 months after the deal. WH Smith sold the business last June, ending a 230-year presence on the UK's high streets. At the time of the acquisition, Modella said TG Jones would retain the same products and services — including Post Office counters and Toys “R” Us concessions — and continue trading as usual while management developed a longer-term growth strategy. However, rising rents, years of underinvestment under its previous owner and recent tax increases have all damaged performance. Increases to employer National Insurance contributions and the National Living Wage are also believed to have added several million pounds to annual costs.

Sales at shops yet to be rebranded as TG Jones have reportedly held up better. Picture: Getty