The thieves ran off with Portrait Of Madame Colonna Romano and Young Woman At The Well but dropped two other artworks while escaping

LEFT: Jeune Femme au puits, The Young Woman at the Well (1886) and RIGHT: Madame Colonna Romano (1910) are two of the paintings believed to have been stolen. Picture: Musée Renoir

By Issy Clarke

Thieves who stole priceless Renoir paintings from a French gallery wore "helmets, gloves, and combat gear"and hacked through an electric fence before creeping into the museum's gardens.

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Two thieves broke into the museum dedicated to the impressionist painter Pierre-Auguste Renoir in a French Riviera town and stole four works of art worth an estimated £7.7m (€9 million). A manhunt is underway for two thieves behind the break-in. The mayor of Cagnes-sur-Mer, located in the south of France, said the group behind the raid were "well equipped" and "well informed". Bryan Masson added that the group carried an "an electric knife and hacksaw" which they used to hack through an electric fence surrounding the museum gardens. Read more: Ed Miliband set to ban UK trade with Israeli settlements in West Bank Read more: Female PE teacher accused of having sex with pupil admits she was 'immature' and wanted to be popular

Cagnes, France. 08th Sep, 2026. © PHOTOPQR/NICE MATIN/Cyril Dodergny ;. Picture: Alamy

Video footage shows them slashing through structures fixing the paintings' frames in place before fleeing with the artworks. Mr Masson also confirmed that two paintings were abandoned in the museum gardens by the perpetrators. They escaped with Portrait Of Madame Colonna Romano and Young Woman At the Well, local officials confirmed. Cops also retrieved two zip-up bags that may belong to the offenders.

The thieves left behind Coco Reading (1905). Picture: Alamy

Mayor Bryan Masson, said: "We will dedicate all necessary resources to better protect this heritage, which belongs to all the residents of Cagnes." Alarms at the museum were triggered just before 6am today local time. The left-behind paintings were Portrait Of Madame Pichon (1895) and Coco Reading (1905), officials said. The museum was created in 1960 in the mansion of the impressionist painter on a hill in Cagnes-sur-Mer, near Nice, where he died in 1919. The collection on display in the museum includes 13 paintings from the master and some 40 sculptures, furniture and photographs.

Portrait Of Madame Pichon (1895) . Picture: Alamy