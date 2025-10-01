Dr. Goodall’s discovery in 1960 that chimpanzees make and use tools is considered one of the greatest achievements of twentieth-century scholarship

By Ella Bennett

British conservationist and chimpanzee expert Dame Jane Goodall has died aged 91, The Jane Goodall Institute said.

A post on her Facebook page said: "The Jane Goodall Institute has learned this morning, Wednesday, October 1, 2025, that Dr. Jane Goodall DBE, UN Messenger of Peace and Founder of the Jane Goodall Institute has passed away due to natural causes. "She was in California as part of her speaking tour in the United States. "Dr. Goodall's discoveries as an ethologist revolutionized science, and she was a tireless advocate for the protection and restoration of our natural world."

In July 1960, at the age of 26, Dr. Goodall travelled from England to what is now Tanzania and ventured into the little-known world of wild chimpanzees. She took an unorthodox approach in her field research, immersing herself in their habitat and their lives to experience their complex society as a neighbour rather than a distant observer. She observed a chimpanzee named David Greybeard make a tool from twigs and use it to fish termites from a nest, a ground-breaking observation that challenged the definition of humans as the single species capable of making tools. In 1977 she founded the Jane Goodall Institute, which works to protect the species and supports youth projects aimed at benefiting animals and the environment. In 2002 she was handed a prominent United Nations role when she became a Messenger of Peace.

Through nearly 60 years of groundbreaking work, Dr. Goodall championed the need to protect chimpanzees from extinction. She also redefined species conservation to include the needs of local people and the environment. Most recently, she travelled the world speaking about the threats facing chimpanzees and environmental crises, urging action on behalf of all living things and planet we share.

