Rent is 'astronomical', so LBC caller Matthew lives in a budget hotel 'full time'
| Updated: 34m ago
Caller Matthew lives in a hotel 'full time' because it's 'cheaper' than renting in Reading.
This comes as Labour announces that Mayors will be able to introduce tourist tax across England in order to raise money for local transport, infrastructure, and the visitor economy.