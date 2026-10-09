RENT The Musical review: Gaten Matarazzo makes a glorious West End debut
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It’s a musical about young New Yorkers during the HIV/AIDS pandemic.
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A mismatched group of youngsters trying to make a living in an expensive city - rent is always on their minds.
That’s until something even more pressing comes along: the HIV/AIDS pandemic. It tears apart couples, friends and families.
I didn’t know much about RENT before getting the opportunity to see it in London, but I knew the song Seasons of Love, describing the exact number of minutes in a year: five hundred twenty-five thousand six hundred minutes.
I hadn’t expected this number to be as emotional as it was, but it was one of the most powerful things I’ve ever seen on stage. The scenes which followed were just as touching.
It’s almost a sung-through musical with very little dialogue and quite chaotic scenes, which makes it confusing to follow at times.
The cast is superb - there really isn’t a weak link. Although one star shines brighter than the rest.
Gaten Matarazzo makes a glorious West End debut, having already wowed audiences on Broadway in Les Misérables and on television in Stranger Things. He is as talented as they come.
RENT will be safe as houses in London’s West End.
RENT The Musical is at the newly renamed Tom Stoppard Theatre until May 2027.