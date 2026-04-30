Eleven million private tenants in England have been given stronger rights and protections from today as the Government's Renters' Rights Act comes into effect.

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There are also fairer rent rules, with landlords only able to raise rents once a year and tenants able to challenge unfair hikes.

Rather than fixed contracts, tenancies in the private rented sector will also roll on from month to month or week to week, giving renters more flexibility. Tenants can end them with two months’ notice.

Landlords must also reasonably consider renters’ requests to live with a pet.

The Renters’ Rights Act has banned Section 21 “no fault” evictions, meaning private landlords will not be able to evict tenants without a valid justification.

Potential bidding wars should be avoided as landlords must stick to no more than the advertised rent price.

Landlords can now only ask for up to one month’s rent upfront and they cannot refuse tenants because they receive benefits or have children.

The new rules have heftier penalties of up to £40,000 if they are broken.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said: “For too long, families have lived with the constant fear of eviction, while young people have been outbid for the homes they need to start their lives.

“Today we are putting that right. We promised to fix a broken rental system and we’re delivering.

“This historic action will make renting fairer, safer and more secure for millions, so people can settle, put down roots and build their lives.”

Writing exclusively for LBC Opinion, Housing Secretary Steve Reed said: "The Renters' Rights Act has kicked in. That means no more families living with the fear of having the roof over their heads ripped away for no good reason, and too often, being pushed to the brink of homelessness.

"We’re calling time on rogue landlords and giving tenants the security and dignity of a home they can count on. It’s about time.

"I’ve met so many families, young people and others who have had their lives turned upside down, who have been too scared to challenge poor living conditions and spiralling rents, because of a system that’s been stacked against them. That changes now.

"This Labour Government said we’d get rid of Section 21 no-fault evictions and where the Conservatives broke their promises and failed, we’re following through."

Generation Rent chief executive Ben Twomey said: “Today marks a new era for private renters across England. This new law is a vital step towards re-balancing power between renters and landlords and should be celebrated.

"Our homes are the foundations of our lives, but for decades Section 21 evictions forced renters to live in fear of being turfed out of our homes, preventing us from raising valid concerns with our landlords. At last, this outdated and unfair law has been sent packing.

“If this law is to reach into people’s homes and improve their lives, it’s vital councils across the country are using all their powers to make sure landlords stick to the new rules. Meanwhile I encourage every renter to take the time to understand their new rights and how to enforce them.”

Clara Collingwood, director at the Renters’ Reform Coalition, said: “As well as abolishing Section 21, the Renters’ Rights Act will make it easier for tenants to have pets in their home, limit rent upfront to one month, end exploitative practices like bidding wars, and make it easier to hold landlords to account over repairs. These are the biggest changes to private renting in a generation.”

Crisis chief executive Matt Downie said: ”At last, private renters can feel safe and secure in their homes without the threat of an unnecessary eviction forcing them into homelessness.”

Private landlord repossession claims using the Section 21 process that are going through the courts will still be able to proceed.

Dogs Trust pet friendly housing lead Jennifer Leonard said: “Across the UK, one in seven requests we receive from people wishing to hand over care of their dog is due to a housing-related issue.

“Now, we hope that fewer renters will face the heart-breaking choice between finding a safe place to live and keeping their beloved pet.”

Sarah Elliott, chief executive of Shelter, said the Act “will bring in other positive changes, including limiting ludicrous upfront costs for rent in advance and banning discriminatory ‘no child’ and ‘no benefits’ policies”.

The housing charity said it estimated that more than 2,000 households a month “will now be protected from the threat of homelessness directly caused by no-fault evictions”.

Government data published on Thursday showed that 4,960 households in England at the end of December were assessed by their local authority as needing help to prevent them becoming homelessness after being served a section 21 notice.

Amira Campbell, National Union of Students president, said: “I hope the momentum to give renters our rights only continues. Students are an important part of any university town or city and we need a warm, decent place to live.”

A survey of more than 1,000 renters in March for Rightmove found nearly three-quarters (73%) were aware that rental laws were set to change, but more than a third (37%) were not confident they fully understood their rights.

The research indicated uncertainty was particularly pronounced among renters aged 18 to 34.

More than a third (35%) of renters in this age group said they were not confident in their understanding of their rights, while some described their experience of renting as uncertain (38%) or stressful (31%).

The research was taken from Rightmove’s consumer research panel of over 18,000 home movers.

Rightmove said the average rental home receives eight inquiries, down from 11 a year ago and 29 at the peak of competition in 2022, indicating an easing in tenant competition.

Societal changes also mean many people are renting into later life.

Rebecca Johnson, group sales and marketing director at McCarthy & Stone, said: “Renting has long been seen as something temporary – or something that’s not right for later life – but that perception is starting to change.”

Joanna Elson, chief executive at Independent Age, said: “Many of the tenants in later life that we speak to say that, until now, they lived in a constant state of anxiety, worried about being evicted for no reason and the consequences of asking their landlord for repairs.

“Although the job of making renting safe, secure and affordable for everyone is not yet done, today we are a significant step closer.”

Unison general secretary Andrea Egan said: “These extra protections will make a big difference for millions in rented accommodation. Tenants are often among the lowest earners and need the extra help.

“But the next step must be to introduce rent controls. That will stop landlords forcing people out by ratcheting up fees to unaffordable levels.”