From 1 May 2026, the Renters' Rights Act comes into force and a system that has, for thirty-eight years, given private landlords the power to evict an entire family with no reason and no recourse will finally be consigned to history.

Predictably, you can hear the panic from the landlord lobby a mile away.

Let's get the headlines on the table, because the noise around this Act has been considerable and the substance has been buried. From Friday, no-fault evictions under section 21 are abolished. Fixed-term tenancies disappear, replaced by rolling periodic ones that tenants can leave with two months' notice. Landlords can raise rent only once a year, can't demand more than one month's rent in advance, and can't accept offers above the advertised asking price, bringing an end to the bidding wars that have priced ordinary working people out of the cities they grew up in. Tenants get a right to request a pet, which the landlord can refuse only with a reasonable, written justification.

That, in essence, is the deal, although to listen to certain corners of the property industry, you would think the government had announced compulsory nationalisation – of course it hasn't.

What it has done is bring the rights of 11 million private renters in this country broadly into line with what citizens of comparable European democracies have taken for granted for decades. Germany's tenants have indefinite contracts. France caps rent increases. Scotland abolished no-fault evictions back in 2017 and the sky did not fall in. England has been the outlier, and a particularly cruel outlier at that.

Because here is what section 21 actually meant in practice. It meant that a tenant who complained about damp, mould, or a broken boiler could be served notice and made homeless within two months. It meant that families with children, settled in a community, with kids in the local school, could be uprooted because a landlord fancied a higher rent or had taken a personal dislike to them. It meant that charging unauthorised fees during a tenancy could invalidate a section 21 notice, but you had to know that, and most renters did not, because most renters aren't lawyers and most of them couldn't afford one.

The deeper truth is that section 21 did not just enable bad landlords, it created the conditions in which decent landlords had no incentive to be exceptional, because the threat of eviction kept tenants quiet about leaks, repairs, and conditions that in any other consumer market would prompt a refund and an apology.

The Act fixes this. Not perfectly, there are legitimate concerns about court capacity to hear the section 8 grounds-based possession claims that will replace section 21. However, fundamentally, from Friday, landlords must rely on specific legal grounds: serious rent arrears, anti-social behaviour, or a genuine intention to sell or move into the property. Notices generally require four months. A landlord who serves notice to sell will be barred from re-letting the property for 12 months, which neatly closes the loophole through which an unscrupulous owner might claim "sale" as a pretext for eviction.

That last detail tells you the government has actually thought about how this market works.

The objections you will hear in the next few days will largely be variations on a single theme: this will reduce the supply of rental homes. Some landlords, the argument runs, will sell up rather than face the new regime, supply will fall, rents will rise, and the very tenants the Act is meant to protect will end up worse off.

It is an argument worth taking seriously, and then, mostly, dismissing.

First, because some landlords selling up is not a market collapse, it is a market correction. The property someone sells doesn't vanish into the ether. It is bought by someone, and that someone is statistically more likely than not to be an owner-occupier, particularly a first-time buyer who has been locked out of home ownership precisely because cash-buying landlords keep outbidding them. A renter becoming a homeowner is not a tragedy. It is the outcome two generations of British politicians have pretended to want.

Second, because the same lobby that warned of catastrophe when the tenant fees ban came in 2019, when stamp duty on second homes increased, and when Scotland abolished no-fault evictions, has been wrong every single time. Rents have risen everywhere, in every market, including those without reform, because of a chronic undersupply of housing that is the responsibility of successive governments, not of tenants asking for the right not to be arbitrarily made homeless.

Third, because if your business model only works when you can throw a family out without explanation, that is not a business model. That is a hostage situation.

There are, in fairness, real things landlords need to grapple with, and it would be churlish to pretend otherwise. Existing tenancy agreements do not need re-issuing, but landlords or their agents must give every tenant a government-produced Information Sheet by 31 May 2026 or face a fine of up to £7,000. Rent rises now require Form 4A, two months' notice, and can be challenged at tribunal without fear of retaliatory eviction, because there is no longer a section 21 to retaliate with. The administrative load on smaller landlords, especially those without a managing agent, is genuinely real. Decent landlords will adapt; the ones who can't be bothered will sell, and frankly, good.

The bigger picture matters. We have constructed, over four decades, a private rented sector in which insecurity is the default. Where one in five households now rents privately. Where the average tenancy length is shorter than the average mobile phone contract. Where children change schools because their parents can't change landlords. The Renters' Rights Act doesn't solve this overnight, there is no rent cap, no register of landlords yet (that's coming in Phase 2, alongside a statutory Landlord Ombudsman), no major investment in social housing, but it shifts the foundational power balance in a way that nothing else has come close to doing in my lifetime.

If you are a tenant, on Friday morning you will wake up with rights you did not have on Thursday night. That is worth recognising. It is also worth remembering: rights you do not know about are rights you cannot exercise. Read the Information Sheet your landlord must send you. Understand that you can challenge an above-market rent rise without losing your home. Know that a refusal of your reasonable pet request needs reasons in writing.

If you are a landlord, a decent one, the kind whose tenants stay for years and whose property is properly maintained, almost nothing changes for you. You could not have evicted a good tenant arbitrarily without consequence even under the old rules; now you simply cannot do it at all. Welcome to a market where being competent is finally the baseline, not a competitive advantage.

Finally, if you are one of the loud voices currently insisting that this Act is the end of buy-to-let in Britain, I would gently suggest the problem is not the Act. The problem is that you have been getting away with it for far too long.

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Dean Dunham KC presents LBC's Consumer Hour every Sunday from 8pm-9pm.

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