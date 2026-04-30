Today, millions of renters are waking up to the biggest shake up of their rights in a generation.

The Renters' Rights Act has kicked in. That means no more families living with the fear of having the roof over their heads ripped away for no good reason, and too often, being pushed to the brink of homelessness.

We’re calling time on rogue landlords and giving tenants the security and dignity of a home they can count on. It’s about time.

I’ve met so many families, young people and others who have had their lives turned upside down, who have been too scared to challenge poor living conditions and spiralling rents, because of a system that’s been stacked against them.

That changes now.

This Labour Government said we’d get rid of Section 21 no-fault evictions and where the Conservatives broke their promises and failed, we’re following through.

From today, landlords can’t hike your rent more than once a year. Bidding wars that forced you to pay over the odds are banned. Landlords can’t turn you away because you have children or receive benefits.

And if you want to keep a pet, your landlord cannot unreasonably say no.

That’s real change – real savings in costs and stress - that will transform the lives of the 11 million people in England renting privately.

As a result, families can put down roots and a child knows which school they'll be at next year. People can plan for the future without the worry of the rug being pulled from under them.

Now, I recognise that the vast majority of landlords do right by their tenants.

They’re going to gain from a more professional rental market and a crackdown on those who let everyone down.

As for the landlords who tried to beat the ban by racing to evict tenants unnecessarily before today: we see you.

This disgraceful behaviour stops now. It's time to clean up your act.

We're making sure these new rights have real teeth – backing councils across England with £41 million and the powers they need to hold bad landlords to account.

For too long, the system worked against working people.

Today, with the Renters Rights Act coming in, we've levelled the playing field - finally giving millions the protections and peace of mind of somewhere they can truly call home.

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Steve Reed MP is the Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government.

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