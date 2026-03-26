Brits on lower incomes are being forced into the pricier private rental market as rent prices relative to average earnings rise to record levels, a new report has found.

The demand for private rentals has increased since the COVID pandemic in 2019, pushing prices up as the amount of properties available to rent has fallen.

The report, by The Chartered Institute of Housing (CIH)'s 2026 UK Housing Review, found that increased inflation and interest rates from 2022 meant that many Brits chose renting over homeownership due to high costs.

At the same time, tax reform and high mortgage rates have led landlords to take their properties off the rental market.

The CIH described the amount of new listings as "subdued".

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