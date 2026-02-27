The Department for Transport will reconvene the Hammersmith Bridge taskforce in a key step towards it being reopened, a letter obtained by LBC has revealed.

The 10th April will mark a significant milestone in the Hammersmith Bridge saga, seven years since the bridge closed to cars and motorbikes.

The 19th century bridge links Hammersmith with Barnes, in south-west London, and was closed when cracks appeared in its pedestals in 2019.

However, LBC can reveal that the possibility of reopening the bridge to motor vehicles has moved a step closer, with the government suggesting the 700 foot Thames crossing could be in line for cash from the Structures Fund.

The pot of money, announced by ministers back in June 2025, has been set aside in order to support “repairing run down bridges, decaying flyovers and worn out tunnels across Britain”.

A letter obtained by LBC reveals that Roads Minister Simon Lightwood has specifically identified Hammersmith Bridge as a potential beneficiary - paving the way for a full reopening.

Mr Lightwood wrote: “we believe that Hammersmith Bridge would be a good candidate for investment from the fund, and we intend to consider the viability of future funding for the next stage of works through this route”.

However critics have said that the process is still too slow. A source familiar with the situation told LBC “If this is rapid action, I’d hate to see what dragging their feet looks like”.

Indeed, earlier this month a Labour councillor on Hammersmith and Fulham council said that “keeping Hammersmith Bridge closed is something we may have to look at.”

The Roads minister outlined that the government have now “launched a survey with local authorities and stakeholders to request their views on our proposed approach for the fund”.

He added “the design of the fund will be finalised after the survey and any funding for Hammersmith Bridge would be subject to the same controls and eligibility criteria as other schemes funded through the Structures Fund”.

The letter also suggests a solution would be subject to heavy scrutiny. It says “funding will be contingent on identifying a cost-effective engineering solution within a reasonable timescale that is affordable within the constraints of the fund”.

The historic bridge which first opened in 1887 is run by Hammersmith and Fulham council, but there is a taskforce run by central government.

But ministers have been criticised for neglecting the taskforce.

The body, set up in 2020 under then-Conservative Transport Secretary Grant Shapps, was reconvened months after Labour’s election victory in July 2024.

However, the taskforce had only met once in 18 months, despite the Department for Transport stating at the time that “the Hammersmith Bridge Taskforce will provide a valuable forum for stakeholders to discuss the progress of the repair works and potential next steps, as well as the impact on local traffic."

In the letter the Roads minister also confirmed his intention for the taskforce to meet again to “discuss the next steps once funding arrangements for the Structures Fund have been confirmed”.

Environmental campaigners say that the bridge should remain closed to cars, pointing to the fact that current estimates suggest a repair cost of £250m upwards.

Less than five miles away in Chelsea and Battersea motorists are currently contending with an extended Albert Bridge closure, which could last up to a year.

The Department for Transport have been approached for comment.