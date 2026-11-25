The report comes as 94% of current and former elite players say they are concerned about the long-term impact of head injuries

England’s Greg Fisilau in action at the Nations Championships match England v New Zealand at the Allianz Stadium on Saturday. Picture: Martin Edwards/Alamy

By Georgia Rowe

Elite rugby players should be offered regular brain health checks, including MRI scans, and given more weeks without contact training to reduce the risks from repeated head impacts, a new report recommends.

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The report, due to launch in Parliament on Thursday, calls on World Rugby and the Rugby Football Union (RFU) to build on existing player-welfare measures with three further steps: regular, voluntary brain health checks for elite players; an increase in the minimum number of non-contact training weeks each year; and a secure central research dataset combining anonymised mouthguard, imaging and medical information. The cross-party working group behind the proposals is co-chaired by entrepreneur and philanthropist James Drake and former Health Secretary Steve Barclay MP. It says the proposed dataset would help researchers better understand the potential long-term effects of the sport on brain health. The report comes as 94% of current and former elite players say they are concerned about the long-term impact of head injuries, while 86% back making 12 weeks without contact training mandatory. Read more: England thrash All Blacks 37-12 in historic victory at Allianz Stadium Read more: Real Madrid's Federico Valverde 'taken to hospital with head injury' after clash with teammate in training

Smart mouthguards store digital data saying how hard someone has been hit during contact games like rugby. Picture: Associated Press/Alamy

It says concussion is only part of the issue, warning that many head impacts do not result in an immediate diagnosis. However, growing evidence has linked repeated “sub-concussive” impacts - which may cause no immediate symptoms - with poorer long-term brain-health outcomes. The recommendations follow the introduction of new player-welfare measures for the 2026/27 season and recent research examining links between repeated head impacts in elite rugby and changes in the brain. Steve Barclay MP said: “The evidence on repeated head impacts is growing and cannot be ignored. “World Rugby and the RFU have shown they are willing to act, and these proposals are a practical next step. “By acting now, we can protect today’s players and secure the future of the sport for the next generation of players and fans.”

Former Secretary of State for Health and Social Care Steve Barclay. Picture: Tayfun Salci/Alamy