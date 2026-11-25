New report calls for regular brain scans and longer contact-training breaks in elite rugby
The report comes as 94% of current and former elite players say they are concerned about the long-term impact of head injuries
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Elite rugby players should be offered regular brain health checks, including MRI scans, and given more weeks without contact training to reduce the risks from repeated head impacts, a new report recommends.
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The report, due to launch in Parliament on Thursday, calls on World Rugby and the Rugby Football Union (RFU) to build on existing player-welfare measures with three further steps: regular, voluntary brain health checks for elite players; an increase in the minimum number of non-contact training weeks each year; and a secure central research dataset combining anonymised mouthguard, imaging and medical information.
The cross-party working group behind the proposals is co-chaired by entrepreneur and philanthropist James Drake and former Health Secretary Steve Barclay MP.
It says the proposed dataset would help researchers better understand the potential long-term effects of the sport on brain health.
The report comes as 94% of current and former elite players say they are concerned about the long-term impact of head injuries, while 86% back making 12 weeks without contact training mandatory.
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It says concussion is only part of the issue, warning that many head impacts do not result in an immediate diagnosis.
However, growing evidence has linked repeated “sub-concussive” impacts - which may cause no immediate symptoms - with poorer long-term brain-health outcomes.
The recommendations follow the introduction of new player-welfare measures for the 2026/27 season and recent research examining links between repeated head impacts in elite rugby and changes in the brain.
Steve Barclay MP said: “The evidence on repeated head impacts is growing and cannot be ignored.
“World Rugby and the RFU have shown they are willing to act, and these proposals are a practical next step.
“By acting now, we can protect today’s players and secure the future of the sport for the next generation of players and fans.”
Under World Rugby’s contact-load guidance, players are limited to a maximum of 15 minutes of full-contact training each week, across no more than two days.
Teams are also advised to limit controlled contact training, live set-piece sessions and full-contact work at the start and end of the week.
In England, an agreement between Premiership Rugby clubs and the Rugby Players’ Association requires elite players to complete a graduated return after their five-week off-season rest period.
Players must complete their first pre-season week without contact and cannot return to full contact until week four.
Co-chair James Drake added: “Every elite rugby player deserves to know what is going on inside their head.
"I am therefore pleased that the Working Group has put forward practical recommendations, including MRI scans, that set out a minimum standard of care.
"This offers rugby a credible path to safeguard its players for the long term, while leaving the matchday game we love untouched."