Reports that a British warship in the Mediterranean have been struck by Hezbollah missiles are not true, according to defence sources.

Rumour spread on social media on Sunday afternoon that a Royal Navy ship had sustained damage after being struck by the Lebanese militant group, with claims they had mistaken it for an Israeli vessel.

But a Ministry of Defence (MoD) source said the claims were not true.

HMS Dragon, a Royal Navy type-45 destroyer, has been despatched to the eastern Mediterranean to protect Britain’s airbases on Cyprus.

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