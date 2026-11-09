Pete Hegseth impeachment process begins as Thomas Massie targets Trump's defence chief after midterm massacre
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Republican congressman Thomas Massie has moved to force a vote to impeach US defence secretary Pete Hegseth.
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The Kentucky representative has introduced eight articles of impeachment against Hegseth, accusing him of illegally waging war without congressional authorization and abusing his powers.
A vote in the House of Representatives could be held as early as mid-week.
It is thought the resolution may have the numbers to pass the Republican-controlled House before Democrats take over on January 3 following their mid-terms victory last week.
Conviction appears unlikely in the Senate, however, where a two-thirds majority is required and Republicans hold 53 of 100 seats.
House Speaker Mike Johnson opposed the effort, saying impeachment “in the middle of hostilities abroad” would be “a terrible thing for our allies and our enemies to see.”
Massie's articles of impeachment accuse Hegseth of "high crimes and misdemeanors" ranging from waging the Iran war to various alleged abuses of power, including violating the free speech rights of US Senator Mark Kelly, an Arizona Democrat.
Massie, a Trump critic who is leaving office in January, warned in a statement on Monday that impeachment would be "much gentler" than what's in store for Hegseth once Democrats take control in January.
"They will hold hearings and trials. President Trump should replace Secretary Hegseth now while he can still get a replacement confirmed in the Senate," Massie said.