Republican congressman Thomas Massie has moved to force a vote to impeach US defence secretary Pete Hegseth.

The Kentucky representative has introduced eight articles of impeachment against Hegseth, accusing him of illegally waging war without congressional authorization and abusing his powers.

A vote in the House of Representatives could be held as early as mid-week.

It is thought the resolution may have the numbers to pass the Republican-controlled House before Democrats take over on January 3 following their mid-terms victory last week.

Conviction appears unlikely in the Senate, however, where a two-thirds majority is required and Republicans hold 53 of 100 seats.