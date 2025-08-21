Texas Republicans will gain five more seats if the new congressional maps are implemented. Picture: Alamy

By Poppy Jacobs

Republicans' attempts to redraw congressional maps in a bid to leverage votes has been approved by legislators in Texas.

The approval comes two weeks after Democrats staged mass walkouts over the proposals, with lawmakers eventually returning to the Capitol earlier this week under threat of arrest. The maps will carve out five new Republican-leaning seats ahead of next year's elections in the US House of Representatives. The vote in the Lone Star State had originally been delayed for two weeks, after Democratic legislators fled the state to halt processes. More than 50 Democrats walked out, stalling legislation and drawing national attention to the plans. Following their return this week, the vote passed 88-52 along party lines. States usually redraw their electoral districts every 10 years, following the results of the US Census. The vote comes as the Republican party attempts to protect their slim majority in the lower chamber of Congress.

U.S. Congressman Joaquin Castro, right, speaks to protesters gather in the rotunda outside the House Chamber at the Texas Capitol as lawmakers debate a redrawn U.S. congressional map in Texas. Picture: Alamy

President Trump celebrated the news online, saying “Big WIN for the Great State of Texas!!!” The redrawing of electoral boundaries to favour a political party is known as gerrymandering. Although legal in the US - unless ruled to be racially motivated - the proposed changes in Texas have sparked controversy. California lawmakers are now considering redrawing new maps to advantage Democrats, effectively cancelling out the Republican advantages. They [something] that the maps would only go into effect if Texas and other Republican states went ahead first. "Nothing about this is normal, and so we're not going to act as if anything is normal any longer," said California Governor Gavin Newsom.

California Governor Gavin Newsom says California will 'push back' against changes in Texas. Picture: Alamy