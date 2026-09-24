Xi is expected to press Trump to halt Taiwan arms ​sales altogether during his visit to Washington

U.S. President Donald Trump (R) and Chinese President Xi Jinping (L) look on during an arrival ceremony on September 23, 2026. Picture: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

Four of US President Donald Trump's fellow Republicans have called on his administration to release more than $15 billion in stalled national security assistance for Taiwan, as he prepared to welcome Chinese President Xi Jinping for a three-day visit to Washington.

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Xi is expected to press Trump to halt Taiwan arms ​sales altogether during his visit to Washington, sources briefed on the matter told Reuters. US Senators Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, the former Senate majority leader, John Cornyn of Texas, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Thom Tillis of North Carolina wrote to Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth expressing concern about the funds. The letter cites the State Department's failure to move ahead with $300 million in foreign military financing Congress appropriated for Taiwan, the Defense Department's failure to obligate $1 billion and the administration's decision to withhold approval for a $14 billion package of foreign military sales to the island. Read more: Melania reveals opinion on Trump's second term and admits president 'doesn't want to hear' the truth Read more: 'Taiwan independence' means we don't belong to Beijing, president says

"We are concerned by President Trump's description of Taiwan as 'a very good negotiating chip' in engagements with Xi Jinping and the Chinese Communist Party," the letter said. "It is difficult to imagine how the United States might credibly project influence deterrence in the Indo-Pacific if the price of keeping up diplomatic appearances is denying our partners key deterrent capabilities," the letter said. The State and Defense departments did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the letter. Rubio, speaking to reporters in New York and asked about Taiwan arms sales, said the administration had to balance broader needs. "I know everyone's focused on Taiwan, but I want you to focus globally for a moment. If we sell you something, we don't have it anymore. Now, we may be able to make it in the future, but we don't have it right now," he said.

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump greet Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan as they arrive at Joint Base Andrews, Md. Picture: AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein