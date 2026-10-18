More Republicans believe the US is in a recession now than in May/June

President Trump travels to Georgia and Florida ahead of the midterms. Picture: Andrew Harnik/Getty

By Sophie Clark

Half of Republicans have said the US is in a recession just weeks before the midterm elections are set to take place, in which the economy will be a decisive issue.

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A Harris Poll surveying 3,993 US adults found that the number of Republicans who think the US is in a recession has risen by 11% since May. The same survey found that 72% of Democrats and 61% of Independents believe the country is in a recession. Independent responses to this question rose by 7% since May/June. The Republican party will need not only Republican votes but Independent votes too to win the midterm elections in November. Read more: Trump vows not to attack Iran before November midterms and claims oil is flowing through Strait of Hormuz in 'record numbers' Read more: Civil rights groups sue Trump administration over ‘voter intimidation’ fears ahead of US midterms

A Gas Station price board displays extremely high gasoline and diesel prices. Picture: Matt Gush/Alamy

Although President Donald Trump won over Independent voters in 2024, he ran for office on ending Biden-era inflation and not starting any new wars. Now, inflation remains high, in large part due to the energy crisis created by Trump’s war with Iran. And, gas and grocery prices are the highest priority for voters going into the election. Iran’s blockade on the Strait of Hormuz has resulted in a diesel shortage, which has led to skyrocketing household goods, as diesel is critical for long-haul shipping. The high cost of shipping is being shifted to consumers. Prices at the pump cost an average of $1.20 more than in 2025. They are exceptionally high in California, with drivers paying $6.20 per gallon on average.

A person at "No Kings" protest encouraging early voting Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026, in Seattle. Picture: AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson