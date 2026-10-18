Half of Republicans believe US economy has deteriorated ahead of midterms
More Republicans believe the US is in a recession now than in May/June
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Half of Republicans have said the US is in a recession just weeks before the midterm elections are set to take place, in which the economy will be a decisive issue.
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A Harris Poll surveying 3,993 US adults found that the number of Republicans who think the US is in a recession has risen by 11% since May.
The same survey found that 72% of Democrats and 61% of Independents believe the country is in a recession.
Independent responses to this question rose by 7% since May/June.
The Republican party will need not only Republican votes but Independent votes too to win the midterm elections in November.
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Although President Donald Trump won over Independent voters in 2024, he ran for office on ending Biden-era inflation and not starting any new wars.
Now, inflation remains high, in large part due to the energy crisis created by Trump’s war with Iran. And, gas and grocery prices are the highest priority for voters going into the election.
Iran’s blockade on the Strait of Hormuz has resulted in a diesel shortage, which has led to skyrocketing household goods, as diesel is critical for long-haul shipping. The high cost of shipping is being shifted to consumers.
Prices at the pump cost an average of $1.20 more than in 2025. They are exceptionally high in California, with drivers paying $6.20 per gallon on average.
The president has lifted US sanctions on Russia which he has said will ease fuel prices, but the amount of fuel expected to be released before the midterms will only be about 12 hours worth.
According to the Harris Poll, Republicans are still reluctant to blame the government for high gas prices.
Only 28% of Republican respondents say the government is behind high gas prices. They were more likely to blame oil companies, the Iranian government, and economic fluctuations, for the changing prices at the pump.
According to the same poll, over 40% of rural Americans are living in economic “survival mode,” meaning one exceptional bill could ruin them financially.
Other priorities for voters in November are healthcare costs, the job market, environmental health, and technological advancement.